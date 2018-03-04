Teen investigated for pro-gun Snapchat: “The school looks at my like a psycho”

The lefts’ desired result: Voicing dissenting opinions will get you labeled and targeted. All by design to intimidate and silence any opposition.
From Yahoo: An Indiana mother says her 16-year-old son will not return to his high school as a result of the way he was treated over a Snapchat post featuring an AR-15 rifle.
Less than a week after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 students and teachers dead in Florida, Owen Valley High school student Marcus Padgett took to Snapchat to voice his views on the cause of gun violence.
He posted a picture of an AR-15 with the caption “Waiting for it to go out and start killing people…still hasn’t moved,” referencing the view among gun-rights advocates that people, not guns, are responsible for shootings.
“It wasn’t a threat. It’s simply saying guns don’t kill people. People kill people. It’s the evil behind the gun. It’s not the gun itself,” Tabitha McKeeman, Marcus’ mother, told ABC affiliate WRTV. “I posted it because I thought it was funny and because it was pro-gun,” Marcus added.
Superintendent Chad Briggs confirmed that the Spencer Police Department was notified to the post and searched Marcus’ home. They found only a pellet rifle and concluded there was no threat behind Marcus’ post, according to WRTV.
“It was more a freedom of speech type thing and this student had no intent to do anything negative,” Briggs told ABC News. “As a result, there was no discipline administered to any student.”
Even so, the teen told WRTV people are now calling him a school shooter. “The whole town of Spencer and the school look at me like a psycho. I get dirty looks at work. Everywhere I go, I get dirty looks,” Marcus said.
McKeeman told ABC News other students threatened to jump Marcus if he returned to school and that she made the decision to take him out of school because the principal declined to send a letter to parents and teachers notifying them that Marcus posed no threat. “He didn’t have a chance to make a name for himself, they made it for him,” she said.
“There is no option for him to go back to that school,” she added. “It’s gone much too far over sharing a meme.”
McKeeman wants her son signed out of the school as a dropout so he will be able to get his GED later on.
Briggs told ABC News there are no restrictions on Marcus returning to classes.
His mom told WRTV she feels they will probably have to leave town. For now, Marcus remains out of school and is working part-time at Dairy Queen. He’s still on Snapchat, but told his mother if he had known what the fallout from his post would be, he wouldn’t have posted it.
How very convenient it is to blame a kid for such a simple thing. Yet we have many a film star who makes millions by portraying gun tottin’ thugs, and good guns on the big screen. Why is there no backlash against these individuals?
Here I am going to depart from this particular article. Many of you may censure me for what I am about to write. As I look at the shooting in Parkland, Florida, and I believe at several other of the school shootings . . . there was a component of the perpetrator having been “bullied by other students.” None of us can tell who among us is mentally fragile, or even what trauma they may be enduring at any given time. Not that these students, or teachers deserved to die . . . but there was a issue that the school failed to address . . . . and that was that a student was being systematically bullied by a number of other students. Rather than rail at guns as being the culprit, perhaps school officials need to address the problem of bullying. Several students in Florida exclaimed that they knew that Cruz was being bullied, but they just didn’t think to intercede and bring it specifically to the attention of the school officials. Addressing this particular aspect of the dynamics surrounding at least this school shooting might have made the difference. Perhaps Cruz might have felt differently towards his fellow students.
I have also wondered why there has apparently been no interest in the reason for Cuuz’s anger at the school. All we hear is that he was “unstable” or some such nebulous analysis. I am highly suspicious that he was maligned, jeered at, and otherwise made to feel like an outcast, resulting in his actions.
In no way would this excuse the action he took, but understanding it might be a big step to the stated goal of preventing such incidents in the future.help
It would also be a big help if there was a way to edit a post after you hit the “Post Comment” button…
