Sunday Devotional: You were purchased at a price

Romans 5:6-8

For Christ, while we were still helpless,

died at the appointed time for the ungodly.

Indeed, only with difficulty does one die for a just person,

though perhaps for a good person one might even find courage to die.

But God proves his love for us

in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.

Today is the third Sunday of Lent — the 40 days in which Christians pray, fast, and make special sacrifices in remembrance of how Christ our Lord was tortured, suffered, and died for our sins.

The abiding and perplexing mystery that has vexed theologians through the centuries is why the fall of Adam and Eve required the self-sacrifice of none other than God Himself in atonement.

Below is The Parable of the Farmer and the Geese, delivered by a priest on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016:

There once was a farmer who, though a decent man, was an unbeliever because he could not understand why God would become man, only to be crucified to death, abandoned by his friends. The farmer loved all animals, but especially loved birds. One morning, news came of the imminent arrival of a terrible snow storm. Anxious to protect his flock of geese from the coming blizzard, the farmer put his heavy coat on and went out to get the geese into the shelter and safety of the barn. He first tried coaxing the geese, gently shooing them into the barn. But the geese, being geese, refused to be coaxed. He then tried luring the geese into the barn. He got a bag of grain and left a trail of seed from the outside into the barn. The geese ate the seed but stubbornly refused to enter the barn. Meanwhile, the wind began to howl, and heavy snow began to fall . . . . Now desperate, the farmer thought he would try scaring the geese. So he took a hammer and banged on a metal pan, so that the loud noise would frighten the geese into the barn. But the geese again refused to budge. So the farmer gave up and retreated into his house. In the warmth of his living room, he stood helplessly at the window, watching the blizzard descend on the geese. He knew they would surely die in the freezing storm. In despair, a thought came to the farmer: “If only I could become a goose, then maybe the geese might listen to me and follow me into the barn . . . .” At that, the farmer finally understood. Falling on his knees, sobbing and choking with tears, he said: “Forgive me, Lord. I know now why You became man.”

Tell Him that you love Him with your whole heart, your whole soul, your whole mind, and with all your strength.

May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn

