Guess who is speaking about “ethics in public service” at UCLA on Monday?

Manning knows NOT ONE thing about ethics. This is a disgrace.
From the UCLA announcement:
“Join the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs for the next Luskin Lecture, featuring Chelsea Manning.
As an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, Chelsea Manning disclosed classified documents to WikiLeaks that revealed human rights abuses and corruption connected to the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in a military prison, but released in 2017 after President Obama commuted her sentence. While in prison, Manning publicly identified as a trans woman and asserted her right to medical therapy.
Now an advocate for government transparency and queer and transgender rights, Manning will speak about ethics in public service; resistance in the age of artificial intelligence; activism and protest; transgender issues; and the intersection of technology and people’s lives.”
We live in bizarro world…
How long before the Hildabeast, Obama, Comey, and Grubeer show up.
Comrade Obama . . . . That is a more than fair question. Since among those you listed there is not enough “ethics” to fill a thimble.
“…..and in those days they will call good evil and evil good…….”
Cabin 1954 . . . . God Bless you for bringing that scripture to remind us that in the last days this would happen. We see it all around, and all about us . . . . those who follow the Father of Lies, do indeed “call good evil, and evil good …..” Thankfully, that who are attempting to be in tune with Jesus Christ, and His teachings are prepared to see through that ploy.
DCG . . . . Great article, although it is pretty unbelievable that he/she would have anything relevant to say about “ethics.” No doubt this is a wishe to use this opportunity to add legitimacy to bolster her campaign as running for office in DC. I find it to be the ultimate act of betrayal to our country, to have this individual speak to young people. It is just another instance of the “brainwashing” that the young people of this nation receive at the majority of public universities. I would wonder how many people will be in attendance. I would hope that the numbers are few.
If you are perverse in one area of your life (homosexuality), you will be perverse in other areas of your life (ethics). Chelsea Manning must have California Values. After Manning speaks at UCLA, maybe he/she can speak at the University of Sodom and Gomorrah.
And to think we taxpayers had to pay this bastard’s sex change IT now gets monetary rewarded for every presentation IT is invited to attend!
Coming next month – “How to serve your friends and neighbors”, by Hannibal Lecter.
