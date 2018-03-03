Raising a generation of snowflakes: British headmaster bans students from touching snow on school grounds

March 3, 2018

From Yahoo: A British headmaster is defending his controversial decision to ban students from touching snow on school grounds, the Telegraph reports.

“The rules are don’t touch the snow,” Ges Smith of the Jo Richardson Community School in Dagenham, England, explained during an appearance on the Good Morning Britain talk show. “If you don’t touch the snow, you’re not going to throw [a snowball].”

Smith claimed that the ban protected the school from potential lawsuits, citing a “duty of care issue.”

“It only takes one student, one piece of grit, one stone in a snowball in an eye, with an injury and we change our view,” he insisted as hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan accused him of being overprotective.

Smith added that playing in the snow — which has blanketed much of the U.K. in a winter storm dubbed “The Beast From the East” — made children wet and “unfit for school.”

Viewers have blasted the ban as an extreme effort to spoil children’s fun, with one commenter calling Smith a “snowflake.”

4 responses to “Raising a generation of snowflakes: British headmaster bans students from touching snow on school grounds

  1. Youghn | March 3, 2018 at 5:38 am | Reply

    I’d touch it, in fact pick it up, just to show the bastard what I think of his DA rule. Guess that’s what makes me an American and him a pussy whipped Limey with delusions of paradise on earth.

  2. Tim Shey | March 3, 2018 at 7:45 am | Reply

    That’s why Europe is being overrun with Satanic politicians and devil-worshiping Muslims.

  3. Anonymous | March 3, 2018 at 8:12 am | Reply

    This builds cowards.

