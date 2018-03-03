Monster in the Church: Liberal priest arrested for child porn wanted to ‘rape and kill’ children

On February 2, 2018, Fr. W. Thomas Faucher, a retired priest from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise, Idaho, who had fought against child sex abuse in the Catholic church, was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail — charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of children, two counts of distributing sexually exploitative material involving minors, and with drug possession.

According to a prosecutor, in email and chat conversations viewed by investigators, Faucher had expressed a desire to “rape and kill children”.

After receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities obtained a warrant to search Faucher’s rented home, where they found hundreds of images of young children subjected to sexual acts, as well as marijuana, LSD and ecstasy.

A judge set Faucher’s bail at $250,000 during the arraignment hearing, ordered Faucher to have no contact with children, and barred him from accessing the internet.

But his attorney, Mark Manweiler, pressed for Faucher’s release, arguing that despite having been around “tens of thousands” of children in the priest’s more than 40-year career, there has never been a claim of abuse or impropriety — “He is well-liked and well-known. He counts among his good friends people at the highest level of both branches, both of state government and our local government and some judicial officials here in Ada County.”

Bishop Peter Christensen of the Diocese of Boise said he was “absolutely stunned” and deeply disturbed by Faucher’s arrest and the evidence collected by law enforcement. Christensen said the Diocese has never received similar complaints regarding Fr. Faucher, and that if the Diocese had, it would have immediately contacted law enforcement officials. The bishop also encouraged victims of child sexual abuse to come forward and report to law enforcement officials and the Diocesan Safe Environment and Victim Assistance at 208-350-7556.

As a priest, Faucher had hypocritically fought against the sexual abuse of children by priests, as well as taken a liberal position on a whole host of issues. He spoke out against the death penalty, supported same-sex marriage, urged for greater recognition of women in the church, and called for “immigration reform”.

