13-year-old kills home invader with handgun

Here’s a reminder of why we have the Second Amendment.

Melissa Boughton reports for The Post and Courier (via Guns.com) that on November 2, 2015, a 13-year-old boy was alone in his home in Ladson, South Carolina, when he grew suspicious of a car that pulled up outside around 1:30 p.m. Moments later, two suspects went to the back of the house and attempted to break in.

Fearing for his safety, the boy grabbed his mother’s handgun. As the suspects tried to make their way into the house, the boy opened fire, but the suspects reacted by returning fire before fleeing from the scene. The boy chased the suspects out of the home and continued to fire as they fled in their vehicle. The boy, who was uninjured, then called his mother, who instructed him to call the police.

Investigators combed the area around the boy’s home and discovered a Colt .45 pistol, which was believed to belong to the suspects.

A short time later, one of the suspects, later identified as Lamar Anthwan Brown, 31, was dropped off by the second suspect outside the emergency room of nearby Trident Medical Center. Brown, who was shot three times, died at the medical facility.

The second suspect, Ira Bennett, 28, later turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Brown and Bennett both have an extensive criminal history. Brown was convicted six times on felony drug charges, in addition to unlawful carrying of a weapon, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Bennett was previously convicted of assault with intent to kill, pointing a firearm at a person and third-degree burglary, in addition to drug convictions that included possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The boy was homeschooled. His mother said she kept the gun in the home for personal protection, but she never taught her son how to use it: “I tell my kids that if anything ever happens to call 911, but I also tell them to protect themselves if they have to. I never would have dreamed that this would have been a part of our day today.”

See also “Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons”.

~Eowyn

Advertisements