13-year-old kills home invader with handgun

Here’s a reminder of why we have the Second Amendment.
Melissa Boughton reports for The Post and Courier (via Guns.com) that on November 2, 2015, a 13-year-old boy was alone in his home in Ladson, South Carolina, when he grew suspicious of a car that pulled up outside around 1:30 p.m. Moments later, two suspects went to the back of the house and attempted to break in.
Fearing for his safety, the boy grabbed his mother’s handgun. As the suspects tried to make their way into the house, the boy opened fire, but the suspects reacted by returning fire before fleeing from the scene. The boy chased the suspects out of the home and continued to fire as they fled in their vehicle. The boy, who was uninjured, then called his mother, who instructed him to call the police.
Investigators combed the area around the boy’s home and discovered a Colt .45 pistol, which was believed to belong to the suspects.
A short time later, one of the suspects, later identified as Lamar Anthwan Brown, 31, was dropped off by the second suspect outside the emergency room of nearby Trident Medical Center. Brown, who was shot three times, died at the medical facility.
The second suspect, Ira Bennett, 28, later turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Brown and Bennett both have an extensive criminal history. Brown was convicted six times on felony drug charges, in addition to unlawful carrying of a weapon, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Bennett was previously convicted of assault with intent to kill, pointing a firearm at a person and third-degree burglary, in addition to drug convictions that included possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
The boy was homeschooled. His mother said she kept the gun in the home for personal protection, but she never taught her son how to use it: “I tell my kids that if anything ever happens to call 911, but I also tell them to protect themselves if they have to. I never would have dreamed that this would have been a part of our day today.”
See also “Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons”.
Thank Heavens that young man was a quick study. This is the very reason people need to be able to have guns . . . so that they can protect themselves. I would say, it was a real good day–getter those two thugs off the streets!
Problems:
1) “Brown was convicted six times on felony drug charges, in addition to unlawful carrying of a weapon, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Bennett was previously convicted of assault with intent to kill, pointing a firearm at a person and third-degree burglary, in addition to drug convictions that included possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.”
So WHY are these two jokers running around free? You’d think with records like those, they’d be doing 30 years each, but yet some libtard judge or parole board saw fit to release or parole them. Helluva system we have here.
2) Who is responsible for letting these guys loose? And why aren’t THEY being investigated? You know it’s more than just these two clowns. Can anyone find the name(s) of the person(s) responsible? Inquiring minds want to know!
I luvs a happy ending!
Yes! One for the “HOME TEAM.” And, I bet they didn’t haul this 13-yr-old down to the precinct HQ and interrogate him for hours,essentially “holding him,” search his background, investigate his gun ownership, make him take a polygraph, interview his neighbors about his personality, his habits, his reputation in the community….LIKE they would have done if he had been an adult occupant in the home during the break-in/gunire exchange.
CAN WE ALL SAY HALLELUJAH…and yes, neither of these turds should have been out and free, so many others the same way. Do Americans realize how much it costs us in taxpayer dollars per year to house a criminal? And do they realize how many of these criminals are illegal aliens. Therein lies the big problem folks. It’s ugly and unless our President wins the immigration and gun battle, we are in for even more nastiness ahead. Remember that Trump is ART OF THE DEAL, and Trump is a slight of hand, and Trump makes them look stupid and then wins the game. Pray for him, keep him solidly covered by God. He is our only hope for at least a Nineveh, unless of course Don Jr. runs in 2024
