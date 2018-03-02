Who knew? One can fire an AR-15 in “full semi-automatic” mode

About the video: CNN’s Gary Tuchman goes to a shooting range to take an up-close look at an AR-15-style rifle with retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.

Good grief man, what in the world did I just witness? Did Gary fire with his eyes closed?

I can’t believe the military “expert” didn’t teach the reporter proper form and stance. I also can’t believe the range staff allowed him to do that.

You can’t be serious with that “full semi-automatic” language? Kudos to your ability to spread the gun-grabbers’ propaganda!

DCG

P.S. All firearms are designed to inflict damage.

