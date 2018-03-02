Who knew? One can fire an AR-15 in “full semi-automatic” mode

About the video: CNN’s Gary Tuchman goes to a shooting range to take an up-close look at an AR-15-style rifle with retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Good grief man, what in the world did I just witness? Did Gary fire with his eyes closed?
I can’t believe the military “expert” didn’t teach the reporter proper form and stance. I also can’t believe the range staff allowed him to do that.
You can’t be serious with that “full semi-automatic” language? Kudos to your ability to spread the gun-grabbers’ propaganda!
P.S. All firearms are designed to inflict damage.
Wawazzdat? “Full semi-automatic” was it? And this came out of the mouth of a lieutenant general? Wow. That’s a new low.
Most people who do not have a gun or use guns in any application can be fooled by anyone who can talk the talk. The idea that an AR is an assault rifle as in the terms for military is a full auto feed weapon and much harder to control as well. Here is a little history on some of the weapons when they wrote the 2nd amendment.
The Puckle gun was the first known revolving cannon. It fired a 32mm round, had an 11-round revolving cylinder, and was invented in 1718. The Girandoni Air Rifle, invented in 1779, had a 20-round magazine that could be fired in about 30 seconds, and it was used by the Lewis and Clark expedition. The Belton flintlock could shoot twenty rounds within 5 seconds.
Clearly these guns don’t hold a candle to the firepower that is available today, but also, the Founding Fathers obviously had the awareness and foresight to know that gun technology would continue to advance well past their lives as the gun technology present in their own time was improving rapidly. The notion that the Founding Fathers based the 2nd Amendment on the right to own muskets and that they weren’t banking on guns becoming more advanced is beyond stupid. The Founding Fathers debated over the precise wording of the Bill of Rights for months and so there is a deliberate reason why they chose the phrase “the right to bear arms.”
Our inalienable rights do not change simply because technology advances. If that were true then the 1st Amendment would not apply to the internet, and the US government would have free rein over censorship, and thought and information control.
Just a little research when my rights are on the chopping block nothing stops me from finding and showing the truth to fight the false hoods people are spreading to take our rights away.
So much stupid, so little desire to finish watching…
Who watches CNN?
This expert is a full semi-automatic loose canon.
You want MY weapons??
Molon labe
