Racism: Sen. Chuck Schumer won’t vote for judge because he’s white

On February 28, 2018, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he would not vote for Trump judicial nominee Marvin Quattlebaum because he’s a white male.

Schumer fumed:

“The nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary. Quattlebaum replaces not one, but two scuttled Obama nominees who were African American. As of February 14th, 83% of President Trump’s confirmed nominees were male, 92% were white. That represents the lowest share of non-white candidates in three decades. It’s long past time that the judiciary starts looking a lot more like the America it represents. Having a diversity of views and experiences on the federal bench is necessary for the equal administration of justice.“

To begin, Sen. Schumer is in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, sex, or ethnic origin.

As for Schumer’s contention that those in government must “look a lot more like the America it represents,” then he should begin by looking into a mirror:

According to Wikipedia , Jews make up 1.7% to 2.6% of the U.S. population , numbering 5.5 to 8 million.

, , numbering 5.5 to 8 million. Compared to their percentage in the U.S. population, however, Jews are way over-represented in government: Jews make up 33.33% (or 3 of 9) of the U.S. Supreme Court — Stephen Bryer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan. (Source: Jewish Virtual Library ) Jews make up 5.6% (or 30) of the 115th Congress : 5.1% (or 22 representatives) of the House; 8% (or 8 senators) of the Senate . ( Pew Research Center )



Given the over-representation of Jews in the Senate, and since Chuck Schumer is Jewish, I urge him to resign in the interest of making the Senate “look a lot more like the America it represents”.

Arthur Marvin Quattlebaum Jr., 53, received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He was the president of the South Carolina Bar from 2011 to 2012, and is a partner at the office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP.

On August 3, 2017, President Trump nominated Quattlebaum to serve as a U.S. District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina. On March 1, 2018, the Senate voted 69-28 to confirm his nomination.

