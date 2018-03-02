Massachusetts man arrested for sending white powder to Donald Trump, Jr.’s NYC apartment

About the perp, Daniel Frisiello, from his Facebook page:
- Currently works as a program assistant at the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston
- Favorite quotes: “You can’t stop my happiness, cause I like the way I am”
- Favorite athletes: The homosexual wanna-be NFL player, Michael Sam
- Inspirational people: The homosexual actor Neil Patrick Harris
- Other organizations he likes: Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety and Never Again
Ironic that one who supports ending gun violence resorts to violence himself. All the markings of a demorat.
From Fox News: A Massachusetts man was arrested on Thursday after a letter with white powder was sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s New York City apartment early last month, federal authorities said.
Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. while he was heading to work, federal authorities said. Frisiello expected to appear in federal court in Worcester later in the day.
“These kinds of hoaxes may not cause physical harm, but they scare the heck out of people,” said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
Frisiello is accused of sending a total of five letters filled with white powder. Authorities said he sent them to Trump Jr.; the office of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan; Nicola Hanna, the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California; actor Antonio Sabato Jr., who is running for a U.S. House seat in California as a Republican; and Michele Dauber, a Stanford University law professor.
He faces charges of mailing threat to injure the person of another and false information and hoaxes.
Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, opened the letter in the couple’s Manhattan apartment on Feb. 12 and reported feeling nauseous and coughing. President Trump’s daughter-in-law and two other people were taken to the hospital in the incident.
The letter was postmarked in Boston on Feb. 7, had an American flag stamp and no return address. The powder was ultimately determined to be cornstarch, The Associated Press reported.
Authorities later revealed the letter included a threatening note that read: “You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart.”
“This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the F— UP,” the letter continued.
Frisiello also shared a news report of Vanessa Trump being hospitalized on his Facebook page the day it occurred, federal authorities said.
The president’s son later tweeted about the “scary situation,” saying it was “truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”
Like the one Trump Jr.’s wife received, each enveloped contained a different threatening letter addressed to the individual.
A courthouse mailroom employee opened the letter addressed to Hanna that stated: “That’s for murdering [former ‘Glee’ star] Mark Salling! I Hope you end up the same place as Salling.”
DCG
Just what the world needs, another delusional, hateful, violent, faggot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Massachusetts resident? DCG, the upper left coast and the upper right coast are in close contention for a gold medal in stupidity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TD . . . . As much as it sorrows me to admit it (coming from Oregon) that is entirely a true statement. I am hoping that the upper right coast is the winner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
St. Peter Damian:
“Without fail, [the vice of sodomy] brings death to the body and destruction to the soul. It pollutes the flesh, extinguishes the light of the mind, expels the Holy Spirit from the temple of the human heart, and gives entrance to the devil, the stimulator of lust.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Jimbo . . . . Bravo! Thank you for taking the time to provide the rest of us with the spiritual angle on this article. Although, we already know the outcome, it is never the less important to “red the nitty gritty.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Instead of praying for help they want us to tell them that’s it’s a “superior” way to be. Sick bastards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is the textbook definition of “terrorism”. This should be a federal matter and he should go away for a VERY long time. That’s what we’re looking forward to. Armies of homicidal triggered queers. Wow. What a waste of skin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lophatt . . . . I would think that this guy would be tried under federal law. I certainly do agree . . . he needs to be put away for a good long time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s either that or they have a nice plump one for the “Cannibal Club”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cornstarch is a cure-all for all kinds of rashes, so I suggest to this homo to save lotsa of powder in case he is sent to jail – the “brothers” will sure give him a welcome pat on the a#$,!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s such a wholesome “lifestyle” that it breeds things like this. I’ll bet her mom’s proud:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, cuz that will definitely stop a home invader. Fool…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make an example out of him that no one else with chance doing it again for a stupid prank. If he gets 15 to 20 that will make people wake up to the fact that you can do this to people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brian . . . . Amen to that!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What Frisiello did constitutes menacing and is, in my opinion, an act of terror. So he has an opinion and he’s adamant about it? Who Cares?
Once again: 100% of the hatred in America comes from THE LEFT. And the name of the game of this hatred is not merely to manifest temper tantrums, No Sir: The endgame is the gas chambers and the ovens.
I recognize hatred when I see it. I also recognize demonic activity when I perceive it. And I see FEMA camps in America’s future: this is not about “getting rid of Trump” or “resisting.” THIS IS ABOUT A COUP DE TATE AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THEMSELVES. As Larouche PAC member Harley Schlanger told Sean of SGT Report (about ten days ago), “Our lives depend upon ending this coup.”
THIS is the real focal point. This goon will go to the FEMA camp as soon as it suits the elites, because they don’t need him, either!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Steven . . . You have very wisely brought out the fact that this is all about either the government of the USA will be taken over by a “COUP DE TATE AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THEMSELVES.” The very saddest of facts is that should that happen, it will impact even the libtards. They seem to feel that if their ideology can win out–that they would be sittin’ pretty. Not so! They will also take their lumps, along with the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Auntie Lulu they don’t even see it coming you would think after seeing how they are all about throwing their own under the buss once they outed. And they disassociate them selves as far away as they can get. But they are so blind and will be consumed by the very people that they voted for. You are so spot on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not a man. Its Rosie O Donnel !!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fat, pissy homosexual guy that’s completely “out there” with his ranting. And Catholic Charities saw nothing? What a DA, as of this morning anyone could still comment on his Facebook page.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Catholic Charities is one of the main groups taking millions for resettling illegals all over the country quietly in the middle of the night. They are working against America for a bloody dollar. No wonder he is twisted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
98% of Catholic Relief Services’ contributions go to pro-abort politicians
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/08/15/98-of-catholic-relief-services-contributions-go-to-pro-abort-politicians/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was not aware of that until recently. It looks to me that whoever is in charge of declaring it a “Catholic Charity” should have a list of acceptable recipients. Definitely “Planned Parenthood” would not be on the list.
I did some volunteer work for Catholic Relief Services several years ago. Then we supported “Birthright” which is the polar opposite of “Planned Parenthood”. I was not on the board so I can’t vouch for who else received funding.
I do know from my days on the Board of Religious Education for my former diocese that we looked at things like that and there were several that would not have been the recipients of any services we might have provided. After all, we say we stand for certain principles.
Anyway, I’m not looking for much improvement with Francis in the Chair. I’ve always said that The Church should put some pressure on members that hold public office and apostate ideas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In every picture that you see of this man, you see that he has his chin up, with a sort of belligerent look on his face. I can hardly wait until he reaches the big time prison . . . I wonder how long that belligerent look will remain on his face? I would rather think no very long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A murderous homosexual works as a program assistant at the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston. That’s the U.S. Catholic Church in our time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. That’s a BIG archdiocese too. So, if he is a paid employee he’s a “representative” of the Church? That’s embarrassing. That’s probably how they found him. What do you wanna bet that he used Diocesan stationery?
LikeLike
I don’t know how the tracked him down without a return address, but I am sure glad they did. Think how brazen he could have become if he hadn’t been found. This was terrorism and should be treated as such. If this had been someone from the right, the left would be screaming bloody murder for justice.
Just another twisted sorry soul from the left. Sad in his gay body and wants the world to have the same experience.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course even w/o a return address, the post office still stamps its location. They can then check its video feeds for the day it was mailed/post stamped.
Then you have latent fingerprints and DNA from licking the envelope to seal it. Possible hair etc. inside it. Then ink & handwriting analysis and of course, matching what/how he said in multiple letters to what he’s posted online.
And finally, the dumbest, the fact he posted a news report of Vanessa going to the hospital right after opening his letter on his Facebook page.
What a nutjob. Leftards really are mentally short-changed & deranged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It didn’t say much about the other letter recipients. Why is he sending it to Trump Jr.? Is he retarded? They should make an example of this twit.
LikeLike