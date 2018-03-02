Massachusetts man arrested for sending white powder to Donald Trump, Jr.’s NYC apartment

About the perp, Daniel Frisiello, from his Facebook page:

Currently works as a program assistant at the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston

Favorite quotes: “You can’t stop my happiness, cause I like the way I am”

Favorite athletes: The homosexual wanna-be NFL player, Michael Sam

Inspirational people: The homosexual actor Neil Patrick Harris

Other organizations he likes: Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety and Never Again

Ironic that one who supports ending gun violence resorts to violence himself. All the markings of a demorat.

From Fox News: A Massachusetts man was arrested on Thursday after a letter with white powder was sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s New York City apartment early last month, federal authorities said.

Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. while he was heading to work, federal authorities said. Frisiello expected to appear in federal court in Worcester later in the day.

“These kinds of hoaxes may not cause physical harm, but they scare the heck out of people,” said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

Frisiello is accused of sending a total of five letters filled with white powder. Authorities said he sent them to Trump Jr.; the office of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan; Nicola Hanna, the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California; actor Antonio Sabato Jr., who is running for a U.S. House seat in California as a Republican; and Michele Dauber, a Stanford University law professor.

He faces charges of mailing threat to injure the person of another and false information and hoaxes.

Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, opened the letter in the couple’s Manhattan apartment on Feb. 12 and reported feeling nauseous and coughing. President Trump’s daughter-in-law and two other people were taken to the hospital in the incident.

The letter was postmarked in Boston on Feb. 7, had an American flag stamp and no return address. The powder was ultimately determined to be cornstarch, The Associated Press reported.

Authorities later revealed the letter included a threatening note that read: “You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart.”

“This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the F— UP,” the letter continued.

Frisiello also shared a news report of Vanessa Trump being hospitalized on his Facebook page the day it occurred, federal authorities said.

The president’s son later tweeted about the “scary situation,” saying it was “truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Like the one Trump Jr.’s wife received, each enveloped contained a different threatening letter addressed to the individual.

A courthouse mailroom employee opened the letter addressed to Hanna that stated: “That’s for murdering [former ‘Glee’ star] Mark Salling! I Hope you end up the same place as Salling.”

DCG

