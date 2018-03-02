Liberal utopia: Seattle small business owner begs leaders to stop crime

But, but, the public is “not at risk.”
From Dori Monson at MyNorthwest.com: Bo Saxbe has become the mouthpiece for a collection of small businesses and food truck operators in Seattle. They have a simple message to city leaders: Help.
Saxbe says crime has gotten so bad within the past six months, that businesses are experiencing extreme pain. And worse, no one will do anything about it.
“Police won’t come,” Saxbe told KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson. “Unless you are getting murdered with a knife or gunshots are going off. There are no resources for theft. One of my colleagues actually had a guy grab a tip jar off the counter as they were serving. They followed them down the street a couple blocks. A UW security officer joined in. They were yelling, ‘Stop. Stop. Thief!’ They called the cops. They guy was on 911 for 40 minutes. No police.”
“They actually saw the guy go in, with the tip jar of their money, order a plate of wings, eat them – completely impervious to any fear of getting caught,” he said. “And finally, they had to pack up and go. They had to work. It’s frustrating to see that kind of crime and know the perpetrators are almost guaranteed to not get caught or punished.”
Not to mention, when King County prosecutors drop misdemeanor charges — including theft — it’s not encouraging.
Food truck fears: That is one story that Saxbe relates in an open letter to Seattle city leaders. The letter details the difficulty his food truck business has experienced. He reports that Cheese Wizards has suffered about $15,000 in losses just related to theft of power generators. But there’s more. He says people will break car windows just to get at spare change, or for soda and chips. The problem has become so bad, small business owners have started to talk.
“We had a couple dozen different businesses that chimed in,” Saxbe said. “The feeling is universal. It’s not just Ballard, or Interbay where we are based. We’ve got colleagues working in SoDo, downtown, even Magnolia. And they are all feeling that every moment it is getting worse and worse.”
Those businesses tell their stories in Saxbe’s open letter. Many report thefts. Generators are a primary target. Others maintain that police won’t come to help. An entire food truck was stolen and the owners said that they still don’t know if Seattle police are investigating it.
“We’re really scared,” Saxbe said. “Small businesses like mine are the smallest in the city. They’re a lot of us and crime is just killing us. It’s going crazy.”
“We really are asking for help,” he said. “This is us saying, ‘Hey, you guys in power. Give us a hand. We need it now.’”
DCG
I wonder how many of Seattle’s small business owners voted Democrat? And if they did, how many will continue to vote Democrat, and so give new meaning to the term “useful idiots”.
You voted for it, you got it
How long before some of those businesses start taking the law into there own hands and what will that bring. Reminds me of a quote
“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”
Plato
Seems they got what the wanted but now don’t want it.
Nice post DCG show them for what they are.
This is so sad – some or all of them are so dim-witted they probably won’t even realize where the problem lies and the mistake they make when they continue voting for the false-utopia policies of the Democrat/communists. Democrats are so passionate and committed to their false-utopia policies – this blinds them to truth and reality. If they move to another state that is conservative and has a more thriving society, their blindness just infects that area and takes it down to the pits. They believe it’s the person they voted for’s fault and continue voting for another Democrat/communist thinking that will solve the problem of the policy not working for the better. In their minds, the policies aren’t the problem, it’s the person. The liberal leaders keep feeding them their lies and they continue being their robotic slaves. The Democratic Party isn’t the Democrat Party anymore – it’s the Communist Party, and socialism/communism will never, ever work because it isn’t based on truth or cosmic law. Truth: What you put in to something is what will return to you. If you give nothing, at some point, you will get nothing. The idea of “freebies” is a completely false concept! Believing big government will take care of everyone is a false concept. We’ve seen how big government has taken care of everyone – milions were put out of work, on food stamps and welfare or just living on the street. This type of living makes slaves to the elites (who by the way have everything their empty hearts desires). It also kills mankind’s opportunity off creating a better life for themselves. Socialism/communism creates selfish, lazy, slothful people without hope, love or peace. It destroys the spirit! I pray for them daily to be cut free from their faulty vision and see the Light! God bless America, the US Bill of Rights and Constitution!
In Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, we have a liberal who wants to fight against crime placing light poles on the streets according to him this would help, but he forgot that the bums steal in the light of day… His statements: “A safe city is an illuminated city”. HOLY SHIT!
Keep electing Democrats and liberal loons…..it will lower your official crime stats.
