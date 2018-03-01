Using the most up-to-date FBI crime data for the 2016 year (the 2017 year total crime data are still incomplete), Neighborhood Scout compiled a list of the 100 most dangerous cities in America with 25,000 or more people, based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Violent crimes include murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.
Here’s the list:
(100) Cincinnati, OH
(99) Lauderhill, FL
(98) Schenectady, NY
(97) Sanford, FL
(96) Huntsville, AL
(95) Eureka, CA
(94) Richmond, CA
(93) Jackson, TN
(92) New Haven, CT
(91) Tacoma, WA
(90) Salt Lake City, UT
(89) Canton, OH
(88) York, PA
(87) Salisbury, MA
(86) Baton Rouge, LA
(85) Newark, NJ
(84) Shreveport, LA
(83) Chelsea, MA(
(82) North Las Vegas, NV
(81) Port Huron, MI
(80) Pueblo, CO
(79) Wheeling, WV
(78) Salisbury, NC
(77) Modesto, CA
(76) Philadelphia, PA
(75) Dayton, OH
(74) Lima, OH
(73) South Bend, IN
(72) Miami Beach, FL
(71) Chattanooga, TN
(70) Muskogee, OK
(69) Springfield, MA
(68) Houston, TX
(67) Battle Creek, MI
(66) Wichita, KS
(65) Florence, SC
(64) Harrisburg, PA
(63) Brockton, MA
(62) Holyoke, MA
(61) Fall River, MA
(60) Lubbock, TX
(59) New Orleans, LA
(58) Goldsboro, NC
(57) Hartford, CT
(56) Tulsa, OK
(55) Chicago, IL
(54) Minneapolis, MN
(53) Beaumont, TX
(52) Buffalo, NY
(51) Atlanta, GA
(50) Albuquerque, NM
(49) Springfield, IL
(48) Anchorage, AK
(47) Compton, CA
(46) Lansing, MI
(45) Homestead, FL
(44) Niagara Falls, NY
(43) Toledo, OH
(42) Albany, GA
(41) Washington, DC
(40) Daytona Beach, FL
(39) East Point, GA
(38) Fort Myers, FL
(37) Kalamazoo, MI
(36) Pontiac, MI
(35) Gadsden, AL
(34) Jackson, MI
(33) Springfield, MO
(32) Trenton, NJ
(31) Lake Worth, FL
(30) Riviera Beach, FL
(29) Indianapolis, IN
(28) Stockton, CA
(27) Oakland, CA
(26) Newburgh, NY
(25) Saginaw, MI
(24) Little Rock, AR
(23) Elkhart, IN
(22) Milwaukee, WI
(21) Chester, PA
(20) Danville, IL
(19) Charleston, WV
(18) San Bernardino, CA
(17) Pine Bluff, AR
(16) Flint, MI
(15) Cleveland, OH
(14) Kansas City, MO
(13) Myrtle Beach, SC
(12) Rockford, IL
(11) Baltimore, MD
(10) West Memphis, AR
(9) Memphis, TN
(8) Alexandria, LA
(7) Wilmington, DE
(6) St. Louis, MO
(5) Detroit, MI
(4) Camden, NJ
(2) Bessemer, AL
And the No. 1 Most Dangerous City in America is . . . .
(1) Monroe, LA: In 2000, the city had a population of 53,107 people. In 2010, 63.9% of Monroe’s population were black, 33.4% white, 1.05% Asian, and 1.01% Hispanic or Latino.
It would be interesting if someone can do the research to find out if this list correlates with how the cities voted in 2016 (blue or red), and the percentage of the city’s population who are black.
~Eowyn
Hokey-Smoke! Quite a few surprises on that list. At least they were surprises to me.
Like… I knew Detroit would rate very high but thought Chicago would come in much closer to the top. Myrtle Beach at 13? Dang! I drove through there once in 1983 and all I remember seeing were miniature golf courses.
Yeah, anybody who lives near Northern California knows that Stockton has become notorious for violent crime. But I thought for sure I’d see Newark much higher.
Interesting that neither Los Angeles or New York City made the list (although Compton is essentially a part of L.A.).
Despite the fact that it’s the 5th or 6th largest city in America, I’m not all that surprised that Phoenix didn’t make the list. The gun laws there are basically “carry what you want, where you want, how you want.” Start some crap in Phoenix and there’s a real good chance that the person you’re at odds with has a handgun within easy reach. I’m sure it makes many people think twice… or even thrice.
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents 'Battle Of The Bands'
While this is only semi-related, it looks like another Clintonista’s cheese slipped off his cracker:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photo-hillary-clinton-campaign-worker-daniel-frisiello-arrested-by-fbi/
Apparently snowflakes melt from the head:
http://gotnews.com/breaking-report-georgia-teacher-fired-gun-classroom-mocked-thoughts-prayers-parkland-shooting-urged-something-facebook/
