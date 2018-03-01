ICE arrests more than 150 people in Bay Area after Oakland mayor warned illegals

Si podemos!
From Fox News: Federal immigration officials have arrested more than 150 individuals in violation of federal U.S. immigration law in Northern California this week despite the Oakland mayor warning of an impending raid.
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made the arrests in the San Francisco Bay Area starting Sunday as part of “targeted immigration enforcement operations,” the agency told Fox News on Tuesday.
Roughly half of those arrested by deportation officers have convictions for assault and battery, crimes against children, weapons charges and DUI, according to the agency.
ICE highlighted the arrest of one fugitive of the federal agency in particular, who officials stated is a documented gang member.
Armando Nuñez-Salgado, 38, of Mexico, was arrested Sunday as part of ICE’s widespread raid, spokesperson James Schwab, of the San Francisco bureau, told Fox News.
“Over the past 18 years [Nuñez-Salgado] has accumulated criminal convictions in California that have resulted in more than 15 years of prison sentencings,” Schwab said, adding the man “has been previously removed by ICE on four prior occasions” and is a member of the Sureño street gang.
Other arrests include that of another Sureños gang member and other illegal immigrants with criminal convictions from Mexico and Guatemala throughout Northern California.
The arrests come in the days after Libby Schaaf, the Democratic mayor of Oakland, posted a press release to Twitter warning constituents illegal aliens in the sanctuary city that “multiple credible sources” told her ICE would be conducting a raid in the Bay Area as soon as Sunday.
Schaaf received swift backlash following her post, with many arguing over the legality of such a warning.
“The Oakland mayor’s decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens — making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda,” ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan said in a statement Tuesday. “Unlike the politicians who attempt to undermine ICE’s critical mission, our officers will continue to fulfill their sworn duty to protect public safety.”
However, the mayor stood by her decision, saying she felt as though it was her “duty” to share the information. ICE officials told Fox News they’re asking the Department of Justice to look into whether Schaaf broke any laws by giving the warning.
Further details of ICE’s immediate activities in the Bay Area remain unclear, although the agency says 864 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions and other public safety threats “remain at large” in the area — two of whom are believed to be living in Oakland.
Homan believes Schaaf’s warning aided those illegal immigrants in eluding law enforcement.
DCG
What this mayor did is called treason. It is called treason because she aided and abetted the enemy. Now if our justice system could somehow see itself clear to start making sure those who commit treason against these United States of America and hang a few for committing treason, we might start getting somewhere with those who break the law.
Don’t see how any one could question whether schaaf broke the law. They should “Lock Her Up”.
I have to assume that these things are contrived. Nobody here, if in a position of authority, would allow this. The Federal Marshals should have been first on the scene to take her into custody.
We have Trump bad-mouthing Sessions, who works for HIM. We have this sort of open rebellion, that amounts to nothing more than following the loser’s agenda in spite of the fact that they lost. We have mountains and acres of evidence against Obongo, Clinton and the whole filthy mess. Still, nothing.
Actually, Trump is serving a purpose. He is giving them a focal point to snipe at while they go right ahead with their Maoist business as usual. I don’t think it could get anymore blatant. She is issuing a challenge and no one is rising to it.
What kind of mindset does it take to think that preventing the capture of individuals who are guilty of crimes up to and including crimes against children? I hope with all my might that the DOJ acts swiftly in dealing with this demented woman. She needs to be sent to one of California’s “meanest” prisons (you can interpret that as one that is
non-country club.)
This is such a travesty. I would hope that next time around, the voters will put on their thinking hats and really look at the hearts and minds of the candidates–and choose someone who values their peace and safety, which obviously this woman does not. I would wonder if in the future, ICE should avoid giving out this kind of intel so that it cannot be fed to the likes of her.
DCG . . . Bravo! Excellent article! Thank you.
