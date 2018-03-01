Guess who has a new movie to promote? Jennifer Lawrence says “Democrats made a huge mistake by taking aim at Trump supporters”

This comes from a woman who has said/done the following:

According to a Vanity Fair article, Jennifer Lawrence said this (via Daily Mail):

“I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics,” she admits in the March cover story for Vanity Fair. ‘Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics. When Donald Trump got sworn into office, that f***ing changed,” said the star.

“My family obviously hates every time I talk about politics because it’s hard to see your kid get criticized and they live in Kentucky, where nobody is really liking what I’m saying.”

She also said Democrats made a ‘huge mistake’ by taking aim at Trump supporters. ‘That was disgusting to me. You laughed at them when their plight is very real,’ she said.”

Spare me your faux change of heart, you lying, say-anything-to-sell-a movie hypocrite. I still won’t be going to any of your movies.

h/t Breitbart

DCG

