Gucci goes Satanic

Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion and leather goods brand, was founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence in 1921. In 2003, 60% of the company’s stocks were purchased by the French holding company Kering.

has embraced Satanism in its FW18 fashion show (FW18 = Fall-Winter 2018) on February 18, 2018, in Milan, Italy.

The show took place in a room made to look like a hospital operating room, inside Gucci’s headquarters in a converted aeronautical factory.

In the show, models:

Wore facial masks.

Sprouted horns from their heads.

Carried mock-ups of their severed heads, snakes and dragons — representations of devils (see “ Exorcists: Demon-possessed ‘can take on the look of a reptile or snake’

Sported the Illuminati one-eye on their hands.

Because, you know, Satanism is just such a cool thing.

Source of pics: @gucci

