Gucci goes Satanic

Posted on March 1, 2018 by | 9 Comments

Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion and leather goods brand, was founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence in 1921. In 2003, 60% of the company’s stocks were purchased by the French holding company Kering.

has embraced Satanism in its FW18 fashion show (FW18 = Fall-Winter 2018) on February 18, 2018, in Milan, Italy.

The show took place in a room made to look like a hospital operating room, inside Gucci’s headquarters in a converted aeronautical factory.

In the show, models:

Because, you know, Satanism is just such a cool thing.

Source of pics: @gucci

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Art, Culture War, EU/Eurozone, Satanism, war on Christianity and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

9 responses to “Gucci goes Satanic

  1. True George | March 1, 2018 at 9:06 am | Reply

    did it have something to do with the type of fashion and the targeted population they were modeling for…

    Liked by 1 person

    • Brian Heinz | March 1, 2018 at 9:16 am | Reply

      No more like a statement in your face with the devil. We truly are in the end times the more you think its just starting to get back to normal this pops out at you. With all the money they have it will be in your face on a regular basis and will dare you to do anything about it so they can yell victim and go for you in the courts and that is were they want to go to try and forward there message of satan. Just more Garbage from the evil one.

      Liked by 1 person

  2. palcau ioan | March 1, 2018 at 9:17 am | Reply

    they wont give up easily,and since all the iluminati not put to jails,theres nothing we can do ,i hope God will do a miracle to get rid of such a monstruosity ! the illuminati are pure devilish thing,and their master is satan,pray God to see the day that they been destroy it for ever,poisoning minds and souls of so many of us.Peace!

    Like

  3. Stephen T. McCarthy | March 1, 2018 at 9:20 am | Reply

    Ooh! A shirt promoting the San Francisco Giants baseball team.

    Or maybe that “SF” stands for Satan’s Friends.

    Well, same difference. Me, I’m rooting for the earthquake.

    ~ D-FensDogG
    STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’

    Liked by 1 person

  4. RLJohnson77 | March 1, 2018 at 9:35 am | Reply

    Dancing with demons.

    Like

  5. lophatt | March 1, 2018 at 10:21 am | Reply

    To me, a mere observer, it looks like they’re going for “the final push”. The New World Odor religion will have this symbolism. We’ve been observing their early adherents here for quite some time now.

    With all of the recent idiotic propaganda, “faith-based” journalism, open censorship, political absolutism, etc., to me it looks like they believe they are at a point where they have enough followers to survive.

    Ultimately, they rather like the idea of many deaths. They would like to come out with a few drones, not a mass of morons. I can see nothing good coming of this. Obviously, something will have to give soon.

    Like

  6. molly | March 1, 2018 at 10:35 am | Reply

    I saw this yesterday. Androgynously ugly.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s