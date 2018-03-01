Gucci goes Satanic

Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion and leather goods brand, was founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence in 1921. In 2003, 60% of the company’s stocks were purchased by the French holding company Kering.
has embraced Satanism in its FW18 fashion show (FW18 = Fall-Winter 2018) on February 18, 2018, in Milan, Italy.
The show took place in a room made to look like a hospital operating room, inside Gucci’s headquarters in a converted aeronautical factory.
In the show, models:
- Wore facial masks.
- Sprouted horns from their heads.
- Carried mock-ups of their severed heads, snakes and dragons — representations of devils (see “Exorcists: Demon-possessed ‘can take on the look of a reptile or snake’”).
- Sported the Illuminati one-eye on their hands.
Because, you know, Satanism is just such a cool thing.
Source of pics: @gucci
See also:
- Invoking the name of Jesus Christ repels demons/alien abduction
- Satanism is now a cool thing in California, esp. Hollywood
- Satanism as a new political movement in America
- Feminism and Satanism: #MeToo movement inspires voodoo New York fashion show
- Hollywood Satanists: Kendall Jenner wears the Baphomet
- Brad Pitt in 2011: ‘I made a pact with the Devil’
- Footage of Angelina Jolie describing her satanic initiation into the Illuminati
- Satanist Katy Perry is obsessed with cannibalism
- D.C. satanists: Sally Quinn of Washington Post used hexes to kill people
- Evidence that Hillary Clinton and her associates are satanists
- Alex Jones & Larry Nichols on Hillary Clinton’s pact with the devil
- Secret Service: Hillary and Obama stink like sulfur
- Prince Harry makes devil hand-sign?
- Florida public school teacher installs ‘In Satan We Trust’ pentagram in public square
- Satanist Democrat runs for California state Senate
- After school Satan clubs coming to public elementary schools
- “Sunday Devotional: Giving thanks for the election,” on satanists among anti-Trump protesters in D.C.
~Eowyn
Advertisements
did it have something to do with the type of fashion and the targeted population they were modeling for…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No more like a statement in your face with the devil. We truly are in the end times the more you think its just starting to get back to normal this pops out at you. With all the money they have it will be in your face on a regular basis and will dare you to do anything about it so they can yell victim and go for you in the courts and that is were they want to go to try and forward there message of satan. Just more Garbage from the evil one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they wont give up easily,and since all the iluminati not put to jails,theres nothing we can do ,i hope God will do a miracle to get rid of such a monstruosity ! the illuminati are pure devilish thing,and their master is satan,pray God to see the day that they been destroy it for ever,poisoning minds and souls of so many of us.Peace!
LikeLike
Ooh! A shirt promoting the San Francisco Giants baseball team.
Or maybe that “SF” stands for Satan’s Friends.
Well, same difference. Me, I’m rooting for the earthquake.
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dancing with demons.
LikeLike
To me, a mere observer, it looks like they’re going for “the final push”. The New World Odor religion will have this symbolism. We’ve been observing their early adherents here for quite some time now.
With all of the recent idiotic propaganda, “faith-based” journalism, open censorship, political absolutism, etc., to me it looks like they believe they are at a point where they have enough followers to survive.
Ultimately, they rather like the idea of many deaths. They would like to come out with a few drones, not a mass of morons. I can see nothing good coming of this. Obviously, something will have to give soon.
LikeLike
I saw this yesterday. Androgynously ugly.
LikeLike
Looks like lunch at CERN.
LikeLike