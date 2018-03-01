Fake Anti-Semitism: Dual US-Israeli citizen Michael Kadar indicted for anti-Semitic hate crimes

More fake anti-Semitic hate crimes.
The Guardian‘s Peter Beaumont reported in April 2017 that Israeli police arrested a dual US-Israeli citizen, Michael Ron David Kadar, 18, for:
- Making bomb threats against Jewish centers in the U.S. for “financial gain”;
- Using sophisticated technology to mask his voice and IP address to make thousands of hoax calls worldwide, including against airlines and police stations;
- Money laundering; and
- The attempted blackmail of Ernesto Lopez, a Republican Delaware state senator.
At the time, it was reported that “Israel would probably oppose his extradition to the US, where many of the crimes were allegedly committed.”
Yesterday, February 28, 2018, the Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs issued this press release:
The Department of Justice today announced the indictment of Michael Ron David Kadar, 19, who holds dual United States and Israeli citizenship, in three jurisdictions for hate crimes and other offenses.
The indictment from Florida charges Kadar with hate crimes as a result of threatening calls he made to Jewish Community Centers in the state. In addition, the indictment from the District of Columbia charges Kadar with threatening the Israeli Embassy and the Anti-Defamation League in Washington, D.C. The third indictment charges Kadar with cyberstalking and conveying false information to police dispatch regarding harm to private residents in Georgia.
An investigation into numerous threats made to individuals and organizations throughout the United States in 2016 and early 2017 led to Kadar being charged initially in criminal complaints on April 21, 2017 in Florida and Georgia following his arrest in Israel. Kadar remains in custody in Israel where he also faces charges.
The indictment from the Middle District of Florida charges that beginning on or about Jan. 4, 2017, and continuing until Feb. 27, 2017, Kadar made multiple threatening calls involving bomb threats and active shooter threats to numerous Jewish Community Centers throughout Florida. Additionally, the indictment charges Kadar with attempting to obstruct the free exercise of religion at the Jewish Community Centers when he made the bomb threats and active shooter threats. Finally, the indictment charges that Kadar made bomb threats to the Orlando International Airport and a middle school in the Middle District of Florida. Although no actual explosives were found, many of the calls resulted in the temporary closure and evacuation or lockdown of the targeted facilities, and required law enforcement and emergency personnel to respond to and clear the area.
The indictment from the District of Columbia charges that on or about March 7, 2017, Kadar made a threatening call to the Anti-Defamation League involving a bomb threat. Additionally, the indictment alleges that on or about March 9, 2017, Kadar sent a threatening email to the Israeli Embassy involving a bomb threat.
The indictment from the Middle District of Georgia charges that on or about Jan. 3, 2017, Kadar made a phone call to a police department conveying false information about an alleged hostage situation in progress at a private residence in Athens, Georgia, which included a threat to kill responding police officers. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene, only to learn that there was no emergency.
The hate crime charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, the bomb threats charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, and the interstate threats charge, the hoax charge, and the cyberstalking charge each carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. If convicted, Kadar could also be subject to court ordered restitution. […]
This case was investigated by the FBI Tampa Division, FBI Washington Field Office, and FBI Atlanta Division; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia; U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia; the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; and the Criminal Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. The Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in this case. Federal authorities also acknowledge and appreciate the assistance and the investigative efforts of the Israeli National Police.
Meanwhile, here’s an example of a real “hate crime” — by Jews against non-Jews.
On August 18, 2010, a group of rabbis gathered in Israel to defend the publication of Torat Ha’Melech (King’s Torah), a rabbinical guidebook for killing non-Jews, including innocent children.
Writing for AlterNet, Max Blumenthal quotes the book’s author, Rabbi Yitzhak Shapira:
“Non-Jews are ‘uncompassionate by nature’ and should be killed in order to ‘curb their evil inclinations.’ If we kill a gentile who has violated one of the seven commandments… there is nothing wrong with the murder. There is justification for killing babies if it is clear that they will grow up to harm us, and in such a situation they may be harmed deliberately, and not only during combat with adults.”
Blumenthal describes what happened at the gathering on August 18, 2010:
Before an audience of 250 supporters including the far-right Israeli Knesset member Michael Ben-Ari, the rabbis declared in the name of the Holy Torah they would not submit to any attempt by the government to regulate their political activities — even and especially if those activities included inciting terrorist attacks against non-Jews. As one wizened rabbi after another rose up to inveigh against the government’s investigation of Torat Ha’Melech until his voice grew hoarse, the gathering degenerated into calls for murdering not just non-Jews, but secular Jews as well.
But Pope Francis conceals the cross by stuffing it inside his waist sash, so as not to offend the delicate sensibilities of Israeli rabbis.
As a matter of fact, in December 2015, the pope’s Vatican’s Commission for Religious Relations with Jews issued a major new document pronouncing that God had never annulled his covenant with the Jewish people, and so Catholics should not try to convert Jews. In so doing, of course, Francis and the Vatican directly contravene what Jesus and St. Paul had said:
“This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my Blood, which will be shed for you.” -Luke 22:20
“In speaking of a new covenant, He makes the first one obsolete.” -Hebrews 8:13
