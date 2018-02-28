There’s a Cannibal Club in Los Angeles

Somewhere in Los Angeles is a dinner club for cannibals, begun in 2007, where those who pride themselves on being “enlightened,” dine on “cuisine” of human meat prepared by their in-house chef.
On Cannibal Club‘s homepage is this Henry Miller quote and a drawing of a woman (Eve?) about to bite into the forbidden apple.
This is how Cannibal Club describes itself and flatters its cannibal clients:
Specializing in the preparation of human meat, Cannibal Club brings the cutting edge of experimental cuisine to the refined palates of L.A.’s cultural elite. Our master chefs hail from around the world for the opportunity to practice their craft free of compromise and unbounded by convention.
Our exclusive clientele includes noted filmmakers, intellectuals, and celebrities who have embraced the Enlightenment ideals of free expression and rationalism. On event nights, avant-garde performance artists, celebrated literary figures, and ground-breaking musicians entertain our guests.
At Cannibal Club, we celebrate artistic excellence as the natural and inevitable expression of the unbridled human spirit. [Blah, blah, blah]
Chef de Cuisine Sophie Laffite regularly updates our menu with new and daring culinary experiments. The meat we serve is selected from the young and healthy. Consistent with the practice of cannibalism in many primitive societies, we view anthropophagy as homage to the dead, who are reborn into the bodies of their consumers. Each dish, therefore, is a study in taste and elegance.
And here’s Cannibal Club’s menu for this week:
- Penne Pasta with Meat Sauce: “A delicious meat sauce made from fresh heirloom tomatoes, served over multigrain penne noodles.”
- Sirloin Steak: “A flame-broiled 8oz sirloin steak seasoned with fresh garlic, sautéed onions, and our in-house Worcestershire sauce.”
- Liver and Mushroom Pirozhi: “A Russian version of pierogies, baked rather than boiled, with a savory filling of wild mushrooms and liver.”
- Placenta Lasagna: “An otherwise traditional lasagna with one layer of cheese substituted by minced placenta in heirloom tomato sauce, seasoned with garlic, onion and oregano.”
- Mrs. Lovett’s Meat Pies: “A delectable pot pie in a genuine puff pastry crust with locally-grown vegetables and tender strips of meat.”
A document uploaded to ScribD on January 10, 2018, claims to be Cannibal Club’s “November VIP list,” which names Chelsea Clinton, CNN’s openly homosexual anchor Anderson Cooper, actress Meryl Streep of the snake tongue, and pop singer Katy Perry (who admitted she’d sold her soul to the Devil, and whose recent single “Bon Appétit” is about cannibalism) as its VIP diners.
From Cannibal Club’s FAQ page:
- What does human flesh taste like?: “When prepared by us, unbelievable. Of the meats you are likely to find in stores, pork is the closest match.”
- Where do you get your specialty meat?: “Our avenues of procurement vary. Most of the businesses and institutions who supply us prefer to keep those relationships discreet. On the individual level, bodies are often bequeathed to us. For some, this is a way to supplement life insurance and offset funerary expenses. For others, such as Cannibal Club member Gwendoline Fenwich, who was served to her friends and relatives at the Club in January of 2008, being prepared as a meal, and thereby reborn into the bodies of the living, is an attractive alternative to the more traditional practices of burial and cremation. We take considerable care to ensure that all our meat is produced legally and ethically, and derived only from young, healthy bodies.”
- Isn’t cannibalism wrong?: “Cannibalism, as traditionally practiced, usually shows respect to the deceased, who is desired to be reborn into the living, or offered as a worthy sacrifice to some deity. It is never our practice to debase or objectify human life. Arguments against cannibalism are typically grounded in ignorance, cultural prejudice, and nonsensical spiritual beliefs.”
- Doesn’t cannibalism cause disease?: “Prion diseases of the nervous system, such as kuru, are associated with the consumption of brain tissue, which is not part of our menu.”
- What is your address? I want to visit!: “Introduce yourself through our contact page and we will send you information about our membership process. It is necessary for us to operate privately and to vette our members in order to avoid disruption from the less enlightened.”
These are the club’s four staff members, whose names most likely are not their real names. I can’t find three of the staff — Blake, Laffite and Connors — using two paid-subscription people-search engines — TruthFinder and Spokeo:
(1) Elspeth Blake, proprietor:
“Elspeth Blake earned her wings in New York’s theatre district, working directly under the famed restaurateur Vincent Sardi, Jr. She moved to L.A. in 1997, where she gathered the talent and investment capital to open Cannibal Club in 2007.”
(2) Sophie Laffite, chef:
“Sophie Laffite gained notoriety in culinary circles when she prepared ortalan, an endangered bird thought to represent the soul of France, for the last meal of President François Mitterrand in 1996.”
I searched for “Sophie Laffite President François Mitterrand” and found nothing.
Ortolan (not ortalan) is a rare bird in the bunting family, found in warm parts of Europe, especially the south of France, Italy, Spain and Greece. Killing and cooking ortolans is banned across the EU. In 2014, a group of leading French chefs lobbied the French Government to partially reverse the ban on killing and cooking ortolans. They say they want the right to cook the bird, even if it is only for one weekend of the year.
Eight days before François Mitterrand died from prostate cancer on January 8, 1996, he dined on a last supper of 30 local Marennes oysters, foie gras and capon, washed down with Sauternes and local red wine, before moving on to two ortolans. (The Telegraph)
(3) Hero Conners, art director:
“A composer and concept artist, Hero Conners left a teaching position at UC-Berkeley in 2000 amid a storm of controversy following a rather graphic political statement he made on issue of nuclear proliferation.”
I searched for “Hero Connors U.C. Berkeley” and found nothing.
(4) Raven Chan, service manager:
“Raven Chan worked with Elspeth Blake and Vincent Sardi, Jr. in New York before travelling to L.A. with Blake to start Cannibal Club. As Service Manager, she handles the daunting task of procuring our specialty meats.”
Given Chan’s Chinese ethnicity, one can’t help but wonder if she procures Cannibal Club’s “specialty meats” from China, where aborted babies are made into soup. (See “Made in China: Aborted babies soup“)
According to the two people-search engines, there is a “Raven T. Chan”, age 25, who was born in October 1992 and lives in an apartment in Long Beach, CA. But it’s anybody’s guess if “Raven T. Chan” of Long Beach is actually service manager Raven Chan, who procures the human meat for Cannibal Club. I doubt it.
Remember how Cannibal Club boasts of its “event nights” when guests are entertained by “avant-garde performance artists, celebrated literary figures, and ground-breaking musicians”?
The club’s “ground-breaking musician” this month is Diamanda Galas, who performs on Friday and Saturday nights.
She is described as a “famed avant-garde performance artist, composer, keyboardist, and vocalist” who is touted by musicologist Susan McClary as “capable of the most unnerving vocal terror” and heralding “a new moment in the history of musical representation.” Galas’ works, which have appeared in mainstream films as Natural Born Killers and Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula, focus “on themes of suffering, injustice and despair” and “are characterized by visceral shrieks and wails reminiscent of glossolalia” or speaking in tongues.
Here’s a sample of Galas’ screeches and gibberish — sounds from Hell. I suggest you turn the volume way down.
According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute:
In the United States, there are no laws against cannibalism per se, but most, if not all, states have enacted laws that indirectly make it impossible to legally obtain and consume the body matter. Murder, for instance, is a likely criminal charge, regardless of any consent. Further, even if someone consents to being eaten and kills himself, the cannibal may still be liable for criminal or civil actions based on laws governing the abuse or desecration of a corpse, which vary from state to state.
~Eowyn
“we celebrate artistic excellence” what art. you eat people. if that’s art then im Santa Claus and my son is the Easter rabbit. Its known in the end times this kinda garbage will be acceptable, so what do we expect from holly weird any way.
WHY? what in God’s name could these people be thinking about. Stranded on the top of a mountain in the middle of no where for months on end you can see what could happen and has happened but out of necessity, but this is just plain crazy. How do you stay of the menu tell everyone your infected and the meat is tainted LOL.
Not my cup of meat…
HOAX!!!!
Prove it. I expended considerable time and energy in researching and writing this post. I also pointed out that the names of the 4 staff members are likely fake. So if you airily dismiss it as “hoax,” you have the responsibility to tell us how you know it is a hoax.
There’s a reason why it’s demented and sick, left/libtards…
I love your site. There is so much here and sheds light on many things I have wondered; however, sometimes I wish I didnt read some postings. This being one.
kjf,
I certainly don’t take any enjoyment or satisfaction in researching and writing posts like this one. But how are we to fight evil, if we don’t know about it?
I and we have been asleep while our America literally went to the devils. I’ve come to the conclusion that there are way more demonically possessed people than we had thought, many of them in Hollywood and Washington, DC.
I agree, a reason I love your site. There just doesnt seem to be enough decades of recite for all this evil
Thank you, kjf, for staying with FOTM. God bless.
Keep ’em coming Dr. E. How else can we know what they’re up to? Nobody sane would dream this up. I count it as a sign of health that this stuff disgusts me.
“Nobody sane would dream this up.”
Exactly. Like Human Leather (the wallets, belts & shoes made from human skin), or the Jewish art student who made a handbag from human skin, a cannibal dining club would NEVER EVER occur to me. One has to be a psychopath to even think of these, much less act on them.
I’m sure you know that THAT is the idea. To be a “Kool Kid” you have to do dysfunctional things. If you’re going to serve your Jewish master you have to work at ever more disgusting displays of depravity.
This is nothing less than mocking Christ. All who participate in it join in the sin. They are “throwing off the old” and looking forward to “the new”. They think our ancestors were ignorant, superstitious savages. Imagine their surprise.
What more intense insult to Christianity could they come up with to top this? Doesn’t this sound exciting? A bunch of Satanic nihilists all watching and rattling their jewelry at each other.
Too bad they didn’t lock them all in there and serve “Chelsea Burgers” in the next week. “Lightly salted with a touch of Hubble lip”.
Making sickness cool. What an occupation. That’s what they pay these “celebrities” to do. They are on the cutting edge of the destruction of society.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this really does exist. What has been uncovered these past few years has been so shocking and I am sure there is more to come. I don’t want to know these things because they make me physically ill; but how can we stop it if it remains hidden?
I’m sure it’s real. Dr. E found it. I don’t know how they get away with it, however. I went to school in California. One of my college assignments was to research funeral laws in California. There are a number that this violates.
That doesn’t mean that they “can’t” do it. It means nobody is enforcing the laws. It probably means that a lot of public serpents are in “The Kool Kidz” too.
Marina Abramovic didn’t invent that Spirit Cooking idea. That all comes from an association with OTO. There are probably as many OTO members in LA as Scientologists. Maybe more.
You can’t “legally” have a cannibal club anymore than you can have a “murder club”. Still, people do illegal stuff every day.
Right. Initiatory hockum like OTO as an excuse to ingest some genital excreta is all the rage in LA! As for moral decency—Torture! Offend! Interrogate! Contaminate! Infect! Transgress the boundaries!
But wait a minute. Aren’t these losers mostly contaminating themselves? Someone should have told these clowns not to mess around with the occult since even the demons in hell are undoubtedly laughing at them, and being laughed at is the one insult that causes them to slink away like the losers they are. Imagine trying to offend, torture, contaminate, infect, etc and having people laugh out loud in your face.
Dianne, that is precisely it. We can’t “hide from sin”. These things need lots of light. They don’t keep well in the light.
Wow! This kind of stuff is really pretty darn hard to stomach. It is truly hard to understand how individuals have slipped this far into degradation.
Well, in terms of a study, I suppose you’d say when they hit bottom, they start to dig.
I can’t express with words the anger I feel right now. The very fact that such sickness is being practiced at all is an outrage that must be dealt with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This so totally disgusts me I have no words. Why don’t these satanists just go live in New Guinea where they will be with their own kind? Or better yet why don’t they die and go straight to hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, “In the United States, there are no laws against cannibalism per se”.
There are several laws that I am aware of pertinent to treatment of a corpse. Those are misdemeanors, for the most part. There are also health laws and various rules associated with those. Those deal with preservation.
It is unlikely that, unless another crime is involved, such as murder, anyone would look into any of these. Now, even if someone “bequeathed” themselves, there would have to be a procedure for that. You can’t just turn a body over to anybody. There’s a paper trail.
That said, there are many outfits that have cadavers. They travel the country with them and give medical presentations in hotels. These, of course, are preserved. So, unless the “secret sauce” is formaldehyde, this wouldn’t be a very good source.
Still, where there’s a will, there’s a way. In reading about “Pizzagate” there is an interesting thread dealing with diplomatic status of “art” works. They are allowed to travel the world and avoid customs. Arrangements like these have allegedly been used for human trafficking. I see no reason why they couldn’t be used to satisfy deprabed appetites as well.
This club could have a feast on Kim K’s rear alone!
This is evil, right in our faces. These people dine while glorifying lucifer.
Dr. E. Thank you for researching and writing about this stuff. I have no doubts that it is true. Just like the human leather and what goes on at the burning man convention. We have fallen so far past Sodom and Gomorrah. May the Lord have mercy.
If it is legit, referencing the article in one of the chans might prove fruitful. Especially since some famous names are involved.
wouldn’t surprise me if the sickos had a deal with PP.
Daylight and wide coverage of such heinous actions would be a good disinfectant. Particularly if the NSA could leak a bunch of prior guests.
Let the world know who the sickos are.
