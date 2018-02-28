South Africa to take land from whites without compensation

Land ownership is a deeply emotional and divisive issue in South Africa, where the colonial and apartheid governments seized black-owned land and reserved most arable land for whites.
Section 25, Chapter 2 of the South African Constitution’s Bill of Rights, negotiated in the mid-1990s as part of the transition from apartheid to non-racial democracy, states:
“Property may be expropriated only . . . subject to compensation, the amount of which and the time and manner of payment of which have either been agreed to by those affected or decided or approved by a court.”
The post-apartheid government had set a target of redistributing 30% of the land. But redistribution has been slow — not just because of constitutional protections and the cost of land, but also because of decreased interest in farming among black South Africans. At the same time, the government provides little support for black farmers.
Joel B. Pollack reports for Breitbart that on February 27, 2018, South Africa’s National Assembly or Parliament passed a motion to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation.
The motion, which had been introduced by the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party, passed with a huge majority, 241-83, with support from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
While introducing the motion to Parliament, EFF leader Julius Malema declared: “We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land.”
In so doing, the South African Parliament acceded to radicals and black
nationalists racists, but raised legitimate fears for the fate of the country’s white minority, as well as the future of its agricultural sector. The motion will now be referred to a committee to review its constitutionality before becoming law.
See also:
- Nelson Mandela was no saint but a Black racist who wanted to kill all whites
- New Black Panthers call for killing all white people
- Black Panthers Thank Holder & Obama
- Hate Crime: Black kills 4 whites in California racist shooting spree
- Farrakhan threatens race war, as “teens” kill white man with hammers
- ACORN CEO Calls for Immigration Race War
- Jamie Foxx: “It’s great I get to kill all the white people”
- I kill white people like you
- Censored News: Black woman kills 12 y.o. white boy with blow torch
- Texas school teacher to whites who disagree about Ferguson: ‘Kill yourselves’
- Inventor of Kwanzaa, now chair of African studies at Calif. university, is a convicted felon who tortured women
~Eowyn
I would say that is a powder keg waiting to explode. The innocent will suffer as usual and die you know this can’t go good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please note the blacks determined to take white farm land are from an
African tribe that invaded what is now South Africa and took the area from
another African tribe that had occupied the area for centuries.
In short, the land is not being returned to the ancestral owners.
Over 800,000 white Gentiles are stranded in South Africa unable to
get visas to return to their European homelands. They are a tortured,
often starving (no food stamps) pathetic group denied employment
by the ruling blacks. My wife and I spoke with many whites during an
extensive tour of South Africa, Zambia (aka Northern Rhodesia)
and Zimbabwe (aka Rhodesia). Jewish South Africans can easily
obtain visas to Europe. White Gentiles do not help their kinsmen.
Those three countries are lawless, cursed by abject poverty.
Women do most of the work especially in rural areas. Most
of the men are idle sperm donors. Nelson Mandela was a
vicious racist genocidal killer of the white Gentiles who
built and maintained the First World economy he enjoyed
until he started his murderous career orchestrated by
his Jew Supremacist promoters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Africa has been enslaved by ruthless negro rulers that traded their own people with the whites. Africa is a negro continent and will remain as such, poverty, famine, wars, that and much more that the negroes in this part of the world have never known, these are the negroes that are free! Need I say more?
LikeLike