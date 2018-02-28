South Africa to take land from whites without compensation

Land ownership is a deeply emotional and divisive issue in South Africa, where the colonial and apartheid governments seized black-owned land and reserved most arable land for whites.

Section 25, Chapter 2 of the South African Constitution’s Bill of Rights, negotiated in the mid-1990s as part of the transition from apartheid to non-racial democracy, states:

“Property may be expropriated only . . . subject to compensation, the amount of which and the time and manner of payment of which have either been agreed to by those affected or decided or approved by a court.”

The post-apartheid government had set a target of redistributing 30% of the land. But redistribution has been slow — not just because of constitutional protections and the cost of land, but also because of decreased interest in farming among black South Africans. At the same time, the government provides little support for black farmers.

Joel B. Pollack reports for Breitbart that on February 27, 2018, South Africa’s National Assembly or Parliament passed a motion to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation.

The motion, which had been introduced by the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party, passed with a huge majority, 241-83, with support from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While introducing the motion to Parliament, EFF leader Julius Malema declared: “We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land.”

In so doing, the South African Parliament acceded to radicals and black nationalists racists, but raised legitimate fears for the fate of the country’s white minority, as well as the future of its agricultural sector. The motion will now be referred to a committee to review its constitutionality before becoming law.

~Eowyn

