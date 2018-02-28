Classy: Amy Schumer’s wedding vow is to give her husband BJs

Posted on February 28, 2018 by | 4 Comments

On February 13, wearing a low-cut see-through bridal dress, unfunny comedienne Amy Schumer, 36, niece of Demonrat senator Chuck Schumer (NY), married Chris Fischer, 36, in a “secret ceremony”.

They had known each other for only three months before their wedding.

During a podcast interview on the SiriusXM show, You Up with Nikki Glaser, Schumer articulately informed the public about their wedding vows (ENews):

“Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes. I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard.

In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t.’ And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f–king loser.’ It was all like, awful sh-t.

All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him. I just annoy him all day. I’ll be like, ‘Do you want to play a game?’ and he’s like, ‘What?’ And I’m like, ‘Guess how many times I sneezed today?’ And like, that’ll be the game. And he’ll be like, ‘Three.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Don’t remember!’ And he’s like, ‘I’m spending my life with this worthless monster?'”

A lifetime of BJs from Amy Schumer surely must be one of Dante’s circles of Hell.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, Hollywood liberals, Liberals/Democrats/Left, United States and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Classy: Amy Schumer’s wedding vow is to give her husband BJs

  1. Disgusted | February 28, 2018 at 8:02 am | Reply

    1) guy looks 66, not 36

    2) she’s got 20 pounds on him. Maybe more

    3) beard?

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Brian Heinz | February 28, 2018 at 8:05 am | Reply

    Do we care OMG what is it about people who seems they have a need to tell everyone about their sex habits. When will the America I knew growing come back home? You turn on the internet or the TV or the radio it don’t matter any more its vulgar inappropriate and hard enough to be parents and inform your children what Gods plan for a man and woman is with out the media spewing vulgar junk like this. Not a prude but there is a time and place.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Alma | February 28, 2018 at 8:20 am | Reply

    What do you get from crossing a Shumer and a Fischer? A f*ng white trash in Jew fashion

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s