Armed robbers breaking into homes, restraining & hitting victims yet Seattle Police doesn’t believe “public is at risk”

By Jason Rantz at MyNorthwest.com: A violent series of armed robberies have hit the Seattle’s Beacon Hill where three, armed men kicked in doors and held residents hostage while they ransacked the victims’ homes. There have been no arrests.
The first home invasion occurred in the early morning of February 16 where three masked suspects armed with guns broke into a home on Alamo Place South, where three roommates reside. The suspects, male Hispanics in their 20s, kicked in doors to the rooms of three roommates, held guns to their heads, and demanded money and drugs. According to the police report, the trio originally broke into the residence via an unsecured window on the south side of the home.
The second home invasion occurred the very next night — this time on 22nd Ave South, not far from the first robbery. According to the police report, three masked men, armed with pistols and a shotgun, broke into the home. One man was home alone at the time. Again, the suspects held a gun to his head and rummaged through the home. The victim was restrained with a plastic zip-tie, which held the victim’s feet together.
The suspects each took turns guarding the man while the other two ransacked the home. According to the report, “As each suspect guarded him they placed the firearms to his head and lower back.”
In this case, one of the suspects shot the victim with a taser, one probe hitting the man in the jaw, and the other his shoulder. The report says:
“The suspects continued to demand money and valuables, spraying him in the eyes with an unknown chemical before departing his room. As the suspects were leaving [his] room [the victim] heard a gun shot, just outside of his room.”
The suspects laughed at the victim as they sprayed his face with what may have been lighter fluid. Police, using a K9 unit, were unable to track the suspects. A semi-automatic pistol and magazines, plus a 20-gauge shotgun, were stolen in this robbery.
Though the Seattle Police Department does not believe the public is at risk, it’s possible that more cases will be tied to these three suspects. And while police haven’t yet officially tied these two cases to each other, it’s hard not to note the similarities.
“Detectives are still working to see if the two cases are, in fact, the same suspects,” said Detective Patrick Michaud. “We hope to have more on that as soon as tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.”
It didn’t take long after I posted this for people to reach out, including one Seattle police officer who expressed frustrating over these robberies. “At least once week we have home-invasion robberies,” the officer explained. “We’re routinely catching people and then having to release them … when they’re juveniles.”
The officer described a system of catch and release due, in large part, to “restorative justice.”
“I hate to point the finger at other people in the process … but we will do the job and the prosecutor’s office is taking a line that ‘We won’t hold these kids,’ according to the source, who says judges will release juveniles up until their third offense, wiping the slate clean.”
And that exact same thing, releasing minors who commit violent offenses, is not occurring in just Washington state.
In Oklahoma I have a 19-year-old thug living on my street who committed multiple firearm offenses as a prohibited possessor and minor. He even broke into my neighbor’s home and my neighbor shot at him (but missed the target). Mommy bailed the thug out each time and he never did any hard time for his gun crimes. And gun control laws didn’t stop him from obtaining another firearm.
Tell me, #GunControlNow crowd, why you would want me to be defenseless should this thug try and break into my home?
Seattle deserves whatever it gets. They voted for these policies, may they reside with them forever. Just don’t let these cancer victims spread their mental illness to stable , sane communities.
I have a blog post scheduled for Friday about how Seattle business owners are BEGGING the police for protection from thieves. It’s unbelievable yet I guarantee you they will still vote “progressive.”
They always do…the last mayoral election is proof of that.
I agree. There is a point at which stupidity becomes insanity. On the other hand, if you were the business that armed itself and word got out, I’ll bet you would be the LAST one on the block to get robbed.
You know, I just don’t get the mentality of the left. They are perpetual victims expecting the government to somehow protect them.
You think the local police are going to do anything to stop the thug that lives seven houses down from me if he came breaking through a window in my home?
It just boggles my mind that anyone would not want the ability to protect their life (and business) and the lives of their CHILDREN.
I totally agree. In fact, that is what we should focus on. Stop asking government to protect you. Stop asking for solutions you can manage yourself.
The simple reality, as you described, is that the cops are not going to get there in time to do anything, if ever. If they do, the odds are very good that they’ll shoot the entire place up and someone will get killed.
I have had to call the cops about three times in my life. They all went badly. I deeply regretted it. They were rude, pushy, arrogant and completely indifferent to my rights. I was the “victim” they treated me like the perpetrator.
In hindsight, the situation demanded that I call them. I could not have taken care of it myself without going to jail. When it was over I was left disgusted, mad as hell and spent months filing complaints. I had nothing to do with any of these incidents other than being there.
So, from the perspective of defense, I don’t even think in those terms about cops. If the law requires you to report something that has already happened, stand by.
Delayed thought: Several years ago there was an incident of the Seattle police firing at a naked guy while he ran through a restaurant at lunch. After that they shot a homeless schizophrenic for not paying for the light rail.
They don’t seem to have any problem with guns if they are the ones doing the shooting. If I had been in that restaurant I might be behind bars now as I wouldn’t sit still for that.
Seattle, like San Francisco, is a living example of what it looks like when the lunatics rule the asylum.
It looks like the taxpayers are clearly not receiving a return on their investment. How “cutting edge”. We have “sanctuary cities” that have declared their intention of being lawless. Here we have “law enforcement” declaring their intention to ignore crime.
Maybe they could fire them all, along with the mayor and the rest of the Maoists, and start again. Surely they don’t expect federal funds to bail them out when the collapse occurs.
So if you commit a crime and your illegal and underage and this is the third time you did it you still get a pass. Someone put the judge and cops in jail. Someone needs to call them on the carpet on this garbage. And how long before they break in and are blown back out the door with a 12 Gage in the face. Kids or no kids if you break into a home your age has nothing to do with me protecting my family and my self. As harsh as that sounds you do not know what a person has in their mind when the crash your door in. The feds need to do something about the judges breaking the law.
If I have time I’ll shout “I’m armed”. If not, clean up on aisle three.
Apparently, Seattle’s nanny state has taken the tack of dead men file no complaints….only a matter of time
