Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons

On February 23, 2018, during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt, Stanford U. political science professor and President George W. Bush’s secretary of state Condoleezza Rice said:
“I think it is time to have a conversation about what the right to bear arms means in the modern world. I don’t understand why civilians need to have access to military weapons. We wouldn’t say you can go out and buy a tank.”
By “military weapons,” Rice means the semi-automatic AR-15 rifle that confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz allegedly used to kill 17 students and teachers on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.
It is astonishing that a political science professor doesn’t seem to know that ten years ago in 2008, the Supreme Court had ruled 5-4 that:
- The Second Amendment’s guarantee of the “right to bear arms” pertains to individuals and not, as some insist, to militia.
- The Second Amendment’s prefatory clause [a “well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State“] may include citizens’ right to bear military weapons because today’s military has sophisticated weapons that government didn’t have in the 18th century. To ban individual right to such weapons would effectively render meaningless the prefatory clause’s “well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”.
District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570, was the first Supreme Court case to decide whether the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms for self-defense. Prior to the Court’s ruling, the Firearms Control Regulations Act of 1975 had restricted District of Columbia residents from owning handguns except for those registered prior to 1975.
But the Court, in District of Columbia v. Heller, struck down the Regulations Act’s ban on handguns as unconstitutional, as well as the Act’s requirement that all firearms — including rifles and shotguns — be kept “unloaded and disassembled or bound by a trigger lock”.
The majority opinion, written by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, is considered an example of constitutional originalism — interpreting the meaning of the U.S. Constitution in accordance with the original intent of our Founders. According to the Court’s ruling:
- The Second Amendment protects the individual‘s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home. (Pg. 2–53 of District of Columbia v. Heller)
- The “people” to whom the Second Amendment right is accorded are the same “people” who enjoy First and Fourth Amendment protection. In the words of Justice Scalia: “The Constitution was written to be understood by the voters; its words and phrases were used in their normal and ordinary as distinguished from technical meaning.”
- The Court’s interpretation is confirmed by:
- Analogous arms-bearing rights in state constitutions that preceded and immediately followed the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment’s drafting history reveals three state Second Amendment proposals that unequivocally referred to an individual right to bear arms. (Pg. 28–32 of District of Columbia v. Heller)
- Interpretation of the Second Amendment by scholars, courts and legislators, from immediately after its ratification through the late 19th century. (Pg. 32–47)
But the Supreme Court also ruled that the Second Amendment right, like most rights, is not unlimited:
(1) The right to bear arms is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. The Court’s opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.
(2) On the matter of “military weapons,” the Supreme Court ruled that:
“We also recognize another important limitation on the right to keep and carry arms. Miller [United States v. Miller, 307 U. S. 174] said . . . that the sorts of weapons protected were those ‘in common use at the time.’ 307 U. S., at 179. We think that limitation is fairly supported by the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of ‘dangerous and unusual weapons.’ […] It may be objected that if weapons that are most useful in military service—M-16 rifles and the like—may be banned, then the Second Amendment right is completely detached from the prefatory clause [a “well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”]. But as we have said, the conception of the militia at the time of the Second Amendment’s ratification was the body of all citizens capable of military service, who would bring the sorts of lawful weapons that they possessed at home to militia duty. It may well be true today that a militia, to be as effective as militias in the 18th century, would require sophisticated arms that are highly unusual in society at large. Indeed, it may be true that no amount of small arms could be useful against modern-day bombers and tanks. But the fact that modern developments have limited the degree of fit between the prefatory clause and the protected right cannot change our interpretation of the right.” (pp. 58-59)
~Eowyn
Can the PLA really be only 2,500,000 people? In a nation of more than 1,000,000,000 that figure seems very low; I expected it to be 10,000,000.
“The PLA is the world’s largest military force, with a strength of approximately 2,285,000 personnel, 0.18% of the country’s population.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/People%27s_Liberation_Army
2nd Amendment “arms” meant common individual infantry weapons…
Wow, that photo brings back memories. My recon platoon in Vietnam had one of those, handed down as sort of an honor, which I finally got for no real reason. Word back then was it wasn’t allowed for grunts—I think I heard it was only for tight quarters like hanging in trucks or helicopters—, but nobody ever said anything about confiscating it as far as I remember. Problem was there were only maybe two old banana clips for it. I carried one of these in the field yet there are times I share Gordon Duff’s sentiment in an essay he wrote a few years back. I don’t mean any offense to you, but when some people who’ve never been there start talking the Rambo talk, some of us old timers get the feeling our experience was an illusion or stolen from us by the ever-inflating war stories of basecamp commandos who’re now, probably, your grandpa’s age.
THANK YOU!!! I’ve been saying this exact same thing for years. The 2nd Amendment was meant to keep the American people on an even playing field should an opposing force try to take over. Back in the day that meant muskets – now it means automatic weapons. The Founding Fathers knew two things very well: 1) a well-armed populace is a safe populace, and 2) you don’t bring a knife to a gunfight.
This link i think makes it clear what the founders thought about our 2nd amendment and Jefferson states its importance against government tyranny. The FBI and that fake sheriff stood by and let this happen in Florida.
http://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
Heller managed to dance around 3 gross misunderstandings about the second amendment. First, the meaning of the words “well regulated”. In the vernacular of the day in which the constitution was written, “well regulated” meant (and there is voluminous forensic editing to support this) well supplied, or well armed. Second, the “militia” being mentioned is us, the ordinary citizenry. Like the minutemen of yore, the framers fully expected, and even compel “We the people” to rise and take up arms against a tyrannical government. Third, and just as important, the amendment states “arms”. It gives neither preference nor description, by design. If the founders expect us the take up arms against a tyrannical government,would it make sense that the government could “legally” use more lethal arms against us than “we” are legally allowed to possess? That is why any restriction on any possession of “arms” by our benevolent government is utter tyranny and unconstitutional. It is up to us to become better citizens.
Constitution and court rulings don’t mean squat to gun grabbers. They are going to change the world and boycott the NRA. /sarc
“Constitution and court rulings don’t mean squat to gun grabbers” – but that doesn’t mean gun grabbers don’t get ruled unconstitutional. They’ll also have lawsuits up to their wazoo.
I can’t seem to get this to post on either FB or Twitter. Hmmm.
This is why you need guns:
“A violent series of armed robberies have hit the Seattle’s Beacon Hill where three, armed men kicked in doors and held residents hostage while they ransacked the victims’ homes. There have been no arrests.
The suspects, male Hispanics in their 20s, kicked in doors to the rooms of three roommates, held guns to their heads, and demanded money and drugs.
In this case, one of the suspects shot the victim with a taser, one probe hitting the man in the jaw, and the other his shoulder.
“At least once week we have home-invasion robberies,” the officer explained. “We’re routinely catching people and then having to release them … when they’re juveniles.”
Here’s the kicker, the police response:
Though the Seattle Police Department does not believe the public is at risk, it’s possible that more cases will be tied to these three suspects.”
Unbelievable…
http://mynorthwest.com/910730/violent-home-invasions-seattle/
Being Seattle its surprising they don’t take them out for a drink and get them laid before releasing them with gift certificates and a bottle of Old Granddad.
No army nor military in the world employs the AR-15. So why is it considered a military weapon?
