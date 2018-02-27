List of anti-NRA businesses

In the wake of the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, gun-control advocates have launched an all-out effort to attack the American people’s right to own arms, guaranteed in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Never mind the fact that the Supreme Court, in 2008 in District of Columbia v. Heller, ruled that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms is to individuals, not militias, and that the right to bear arms may include military-grade weapons.

A part of the attack on the Second Amendment is the #BoycottNRA movement, focused on getting businesses to sever their ties with the National Rifle Association.

Know your enemy.

Below is a list of corporations that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the National Rifle Associatio, or will no longer offer special discounts to NRA members, none of whom committed any school shooting:

Allied Van Lines Avis rental car Best Western hotels Budget rental car Chubb insurance Delta Airlines: The state of Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor Casey Cagle warned the Georgia-based company that he would “kill” tax breaks for the airline unless it reinstated its relationship with the NRA Enterprise Holdings Inc.: owns Enterprise, Alama and National car rental companies. First National Bank of Omaha Hertz rental car MetLife Inc. North American moving company Paramount Rx SimpliSafe home security monitor Symantec Corp: makes Norton Antivirus and owns LifeLock TrueCar automotive pricing website United Airlines Wyndham Worldwide hotels

Sources: Washington Examiner; Truth Revolt; CBS

