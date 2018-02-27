List of anti-NRA businesses

In the wake of the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, gun-control advocates have launched an all-out effort to attack the American people’s right to own arms, guaranteed in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Never mind the fact that the Supreme Court, in 2008 in District of Columbia v. Heller, ruled that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms is to individuals, not militias, and that the right to bear arms may include military-grade weapons.
See “Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons“
A part of the attack on the Second Amendment is the #BoycottNRA movement, focused on getting businesses to sever their ties with the National Rifle Association.
Know your enemy.
Below is a list of corporations that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the National Rifle Associatio, or will no longer offer special discounts to NRA members, none of whom committed any school shooting:
- Allied Van Lines
- Avis rental car
- Best Western hotels
- Budget rental car
- Chubb insurance
- Delta Airlines: The state of Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor Casey Cagle warned the Georgia-based company that he would “kill” tax breaks for the airline unless it reinstated its relationship with the NRA
- Enterprise Holdings Inc.: owns Enterprise, Alama and National car rental companies.
- First National Bank of Omaha
- Hertz rental car
- MetLife Inc.
- North American moving company
- Paramount Rx
- SimpliSafe home security monitor
- Symantec Corp: makes Norton Antivirus and owns LifeLock
- TrueCar automotive pricing website
- United Airlines
- Wyndham Worldwide hotels
Sources: Washington Examiner; Truth Revolt; CBS
See also:
- Parkland teacher: ‘Shooter was in full metal garb, helmet, face mask, bulletproof armor, shooting a rifle I’ve never seen before’
- Florida school shooting shills are out in full force
- Radical Left’s murderous minds on full display after Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting
- Condoleezza Rice says US needs to consider Second Amendment’s place in a “modern world”
- Oregon legislature passes new gun control bill
- Millennials are no more liberal on gun control than older generations
~Eowyn
Somebody please tell Condoleezza Rice to put a sock in it …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I note that Steve Quayle or another believer posted an article yesterday, that 1st Naional of Omaha may go under because of the amount of money withdrawn from it by all the pro NRA customers who’ve been removing all their monies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just did a Duck Duck Go search on “customer withdrawals First National Bank of Omaha NRA”. Found nothing.
LikeLike
I like the Georgia Gov. response. – “you’re free to take an anti NRA position, we’re not encroaching on that, but we have the right to cancel your tax breaks” – hit em in the pocket that’s what hurts
LikeLiked by 1 person