Elephant picks up humans’ trash

CCTV camera captured a remarkable footage of an elephant picking up the trash left by humans.

Some commenters on the video’s YouTube page nitpick that the elephant had been trained. This rebuttal by L1ama is the best:

“but can you train people to do it?”

3 responses to “Elephant picks up humans’ trash

  1. Cabin 1954 | February 27, 2018 at 8:00 am | Reply

    We all have our issues that will get us on a soap box. One of mine is people who simply do not pick up after themselves. They would rather throw the trash on the ground, toss it in their vehicle or out the window even if there is a trash can right there to put it in. Looks like, in this case, the animal is smarter than the humans.

  2. kommonsentsjane | February 27, 2018 at 8:14 am | Reply

  3. lophatt | February 27, 2018 at 9:05 am | Reply

    They can use some of these in San Francisco. Maybe they can get hold of some cobras too.

