Author “tips” press to a Confederate flag flying in Seattle; turns out to be a Norwegian flag

The “tipster,” Rebecca Morris, blames the “political climate” for her error. Her Wiki page says that in addition to being a best-selling author, she’s also a “journalist.”
Shocker, not.
From Time: A news tip earlier this week that reported a Confederate flag flying beneath an American flag in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle, Washington was discovered to be a mistake — because the red and blue-striped flag was actually a Norwegian flag.
The Seattle Timesreceived the following tip from New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Morris after she believed that she saw a Confederate flag flying in her neighborhood: “Hi. Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying in front of a house in my Greenwood neighborhood. It is at the north-east corner of 92nd and Palatine, just a block west of 92nd and Greenwood Ave N. I would love to know what this ‘means’ … but of course don’t want to knock on their door. Maybe others in the area are flying the flag? Maybe it’s a story? Thank you.”
However, a more thorough examination revealed that it was actually a Norwegian flag was flying at the house of Darold Norman Strangeland, who raised it at the start of this year’s Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea as an homage to his Norwegian-American background — his parents emigrated to the states in the mid-1950s.
When Morris found out that she had mistaken the flags, she pointed to the current political climate as a possible reason for her mix-up.
“Maybe that’s the story,” she told the Seattle Times. “We’re so stressed by all things political that we see things that aren’t there.”
DCG
Assholes are jut like weeds, all over and can’t get rid of’m.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
P.S. Left/liberals in general too…
LikeLiked by 5 people
“turns out to be a Norwegian flag”
HA HA HA HA!
The Left not only are mentally deranged, they are stoopid.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/06/11/science-says-liberals-not-conservatives-are-psychotic/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I linked to this the other day. Genius stuff here. A real Mensa candidate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yea, right Morris……your lame excuse doesn’t erase the fact you’re an ignorant dumb ass.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just wonder had it been a Confederate flag would the community storm the house and tear it down and tear up his propriety? Again emotion drives the narrative to justify an end. History is what it is and if we want to ignore it then were bound to repeat it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
better safe then sorry….
LikeLike
More like stupid and not sorry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds like she was so giddy of the possibility of starting a war, that she peed down her leg. Just add her to the doofus pile.
LikeLiked by 2 people