Two ladies have more guts than Broward County Sheriffs; fight off armed robber with their guns

That’s how we roll in Oklahoma!
From Tulsa World: The Tulsa Police Department has identified the man accused of attempting to rob a Tulsa liquor store Thursday evening before he was shot multiple times by a clerk.
Tyrone Lee, who is either 36 or 37, remains in the hospital, according to Tulsa robbery Sgt. Brandon Watkins.
Watkins said Lee was using a shotgun to rob Forest Acres Liquor, 1275 S. Memorial Drive, when a woman who was working there pulled out her own gun and shot him Thursday night.
Lee was able to get away, but a man who matched his description and had multiple gunshot wounds showed up soon afterward at a local hospital. Police initially reported that Lee was in critical condition, and Watkins said Thursday evening: “I’m not even sure he got away with his life at this point.”
A homicide detective said about 7:45 p.m. that day that the man had died at the hospital, but he later corrected that report, saying he was not dead. Later in the evening, Watkins said the man’s condition had improved from earlier reports, and the Tulsa Police Department tweeted that he was in an induced coma.
During the struggle with the robber, the clerk received injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Watkins said.
He added that police think the man she shot is responsible for a series of Tulsa and Tulsa County armed robberies with a sawed-off shotgun during the past few weeks.
h/t Weasel Zippers
DCG
yea!
Cool, good job. That’s what happens when your sheriff isn’t a DNC operative on the make. Note that they think he was responsible for other robberies. Note that they didn’t catch him. This is why people must defend themselves.
Way to go ladies! But this is why you carry concealed and don’t keep a gun under the counter or in a drawer. If she had the gun on herself, she could have dropped the idiot dead before he even walked around the counter.
Well those Broward country sheriffs have an incentive besides their cowardice not to use force.
STARTLING FACTS ABOUT BROWARD’S “POLICING”
http://www.ini-world-report.org/2018/02/24/11296/
This clown, Israel, got 103% of the available votes. He’s a NWO/DNC stooge. It wouldn’t surprise me if he wasn’t a dual citizen as well. I saw him interviewed, he’s arrogant as hell.
My current theory of this is getting more solid. He and his handlers planned this as another gun-grabber/tear jerker event. It only took six minutes of shooting. All they had to do was sit outside for six minutes.
As soon as the other cops arrived they immediately entered the building but the fireworks were over. The school ‘resource” officer was hiding out. Does anybody think for a minute that he did that on his own? I don’t.
There’s lots of money to spend on stuff like this. It’s important to them to take our guns from us. Money’s no object. Those cops probably won’t have to work another day. If they decide to talk they won’t have another day.
Meanwhile, why are Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and the deputies who stayed outside the M.S. Douglas School, still have their jobs?
Notice how government officials and employees, no matter what they’ve done, are no longer held accountable. As an example, how come Rod Rosenstein is still deputy attorney general? Why wasn’t IRS’s Lois Lerner arrested and jailed? Why is Hillary Clinton not locked up?
The U.S. has become a 3rd World country.
The governor asked him to quit. He went on TV and insulted the governor and refused. That’s what I meant when I said he was arrogant. After all, how many parasites win 103% of the available vote?
