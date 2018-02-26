Two ladies have more guts than Broward County Sheriffs; fight off armed robber with their guns

That’s how we roll in Oklahoma!

From Tulsa World: The Tulsa Police Department has identified the man accused of attempting to rob a Tulsa liquor store Thursday evening before he was shot multiple times by a clerk.

Tyrone Lee, who is either 36 or 37, remains in the hospital, according to Tulsa robbery Sgt. Brandon Watkins.

Watkins said Lee was using a shotgun to rob Forest Acres Liquor, 1275 S. Memorial Drive, when a woman who was working there pulled out her own gun and shot him Thursday night.

Lee was able to get away, but a man who matched his description and had multiple gunshot wounds showed up soon afterward at a local hospital. Police initially reported that Lee was in critical condition, and Watkins said Thursday evening: “I’m not even sure he got away with his life at this point.”

A homicide detective said about 7:45 p.m. that day that the man had died at the hospital, but he later corrected that report, saying he was not dead. Later in the evening, Watkins said the man’s condition had improved from earlier reports, and the Tulsa Police Department tweeted that he was in an induced coma.

During the struggle with the robber, the clerk received injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Watkins said.

He added that police think the man she shot is responsible for a series of Tulsa and Tulsa County armed robberies with a sawed-off shotgun during the past few weeks.

