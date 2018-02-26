Monday funnies!

DCG
Advertisements
DCG
|Dr. Eowyn on Parkland teacher: ‘Shooter was…
|Dr. Eowyn on Florida Valentine’s Day…
|kjf on Parkland teacher: ‘Shooter was…
|stevenbroiles on Rosie O’Donnell selling…
|Lana on Rosie O’Donnell selling…
|lophatt on Parkland teacher: ‘Shooter was…
|lophatt on Two ladies have more guts than…
|Alma on Parkland teacher: ‘Shooter was…
|lophatt on Rosie O’Donnell selling…
|Dr. Eowyn on Two ladies have more guts than…
|lophatt on Two ladies have more guts than…
|thelonelyauthorblog on Rosie O’Donnell selling…
|lophatt on Rosie O’Donnell selling…
|Lana on Two ladies have more guts than…
|Pat Riot on Two ladies have more guts than…
The woman in the pink pussy hat reminds me of Vogue fashion editor Lynn Yaeger who trashed Melania Trump for wearing high heels while boarding Air Force One to visit Hurricane Harvey flood-ravaged Houston.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/09/07/you-wont-believe-what-the-vogue-fashion-editor-who-trashes-melania-trump-looks-like/
LikeLiked by 2 people