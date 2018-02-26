Parkland teacher: ‘Shooter was in full metal garb, helmet, face mask, bulletproof armor, shooting a rifle I’ve never seen before’

According to the official timeline, issued by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School shooting of February 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida:

2:19 pm: Uber driver drops off confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz at MSD School at 5901 NW Pine Island Road, Parkland.

confessed shooter at MSD School at 5901 NW Pine Island Road, Parkland. 2:21 pm: Two minutes later, Cruz enters the east stairwell with a rifle inside a black soft case. He exits the stairwell after pulling the rifle out of the case.

2:21:33 pm: 2 minutes 33 seconds after he was dropped off by Uber, Cruz begins shooting at classrooms 1215, 1216 and 1214; returns to classrooms 1216 and 1215, and then to classroom 1213. He then takes the west stairwell to the second floor. He shoots one victim in classroom 1234. In all, the shooting lasted 5 minutes 27 seconds.

at classrooms 1215, 1216 and 1214; returns to classrooms 1216 and 1215, and then to classroom 1213. He then takes the west stairwell to the second floor. He shoots one victim in classroom 1234. In all, 2:27 pm: Cruz takes the east stairwell to the third floor. He drops his rifle and backpack and runs down the stairs. He exits building 12 and runs toward the tennis courts.

2:29 pm: Cruz takes a southbound turn, crosses fields and runs west along with others who are fleeing and tries to mix in with the group running away.

2:50 pm: Cruz arrives at the Walmart at 6001 Coral Ridge Drive, buys a drink at the Subway inside and leaves on foot.

3:01 pm: Cruz arrives at the McDonald’s at 5741 Coral Ridge Drive, sits down for a short time and leaves on foot.

3:41 pm: A Coconut Creek Police Department officer detains Cruz at 4700 Wyndham Lakes Drive. He is positively identified and taken into custody.

19-year-old Cruz faces 17 charges of premeditated murder and is being held in custody at the Broward County jail without bail. He told law enforcement officials that he’d taken an Uber to school along with a concealed AR-15 rifle and extra ammunition. The driver of the Uber confirmed to law enforcement that she had dropped Cruz off at the school.

According to an eyewitness, Cruz arrived at the school in a small, gold-colored vehicle. He was wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, and a black hat and carried a black duffel bag and backpack. The eyewitness watched as Cruz walked towards one of the school buildings. Moments later gunshots were heard, and the eyewitness called a “Code Red.” (Breitbart)

Stacey Lippel is a language arts teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That afternoon, she was in her creative writing class when she heard a “popping sound” followed by the fire alarm moments later. She unlocked her classroom door and a flood of students came running in. (ABC News)

In the video below, Lippel told ABC’s Good Morning America what happened next (1:18):

“And then I suddenly saw the shooter… standing in the hallway, actively shooting down the hallway. Just a barrage of bullets. And I’m staring at him, thinking, ‘Why is the police here?’ This is strange ’cause he’s in full metal garb — helmet, face mask, bullet-proof armor, shooting this rifle that I’ve never seen before. I don’t know when I decided that it was the right time to close the door. I grabbed the handle with both hands, and that’s when I got nicked [pointing to her upper left arm] or grazed, or whatever you call it.”

At the 2:04 mark, Lippel says:

“I had a good visual of him [the shooter].”

Watch and listen for yourself:

But an eyewitness saw Cruz arriving at the school in a small, gold-colored vehicle (the Uber), wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, and a black hat and carrying a black duffel bag and backpack. The eyewitness watched as Cruz, still wearing a maroon shirt, black pants and a black hat, walk towards one of the school buildings. Moments later gunshots were heard.

Recall that according to the official timeline, 2 minutes 33 seconds after he had been dropped off by Uber, Cruz walked to began shooting, where he was seen by teacher Stacey Lippel as dressed “in full metal garb — helmet, face mask, bullet-proof armor”.

So we are to believe that in the space of 2 minutes 33 seconds, Nikolas Cruz managed to:

Walk from the curb where the Uber driver had dropped him off, to the east stairwell.

Put on a full metal garb of helmet, face mask, and bullet-proof armor, and began shooting.

If you believe that, then you must also believe in the Easter Bunny.

