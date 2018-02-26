Rosie O’Donnell selling Trump t-shirts that say “assh*le” and “rapist”

Posted on February 26, 2018 by | 3 Comments

rosie o'donnel trump shirt 

“When they go low, we go high.”

From Fox News: Rosie O’Donnell dislikes President Trump so much she put it on a T-shirt. The comedian is selling anti-Trump shirts on Etsy and giving the proceeds to “anti-Trump candidates and causes.”

“Til trump is out I will keep making these,” O’Donnell wrote on her Etsy page. “My sadness rage disappointment will now be expressed with these pieces.”

O’Donnell alerted her followers about the T-shirts on Wednesday tweeting, “get em while they last.”

The first shirt posted by O’Donnell, which has since been sold out, featured a caricature of Trump with the words, “Rapist, Cheat, Liar, Racist, Con Man, A–hole.”

The 55-year-old wrote, “We can do this America save ourselves from tyranny.”

O’Donnell has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the 2016 presidential election. She called anyone who supports Trump a “Nazi” for working with “Adolf Hitler,” and she once promoted an online game that prompts players to push Trump off of a cliff.

DCG

3 responses to “Rosie O’Donnell selling Trump t-shirts that say “assh*le” and “rapist”

  1. Dr. Eowyn | February 26, 2018 at 4:46 am | Reply

    “We can do this America save ourselves from tyranny.”

    Some tyrant he is. He can’t even get over-spending Congress to fund the Wall.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Youghn | February 26, 2018 at 5:16 am | Reply

    Yet. Tee shirt sales weren’t so good they stopped Stalin or Pol Pot. This woman belongs in a rubber room writing home with crayons.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. thelonelyauthorblog | February 26, 2018 at 6:27 am | Reply

    Rosie O’ Donnell should sell her body instead. Oh, wait nobody is going to buy it.

    Liked by 1 person

