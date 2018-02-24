That picture you Tweet when you know absolutely NOTHING about gun safety

A womyn on Twitter, @synewaive (AKA Niurka Marcos Stan from California with 5,234 followers), tweeted out the above picture on February 22 with the comment, “when you walk into the teachers’ lounge without knocking.”

This Tweet has 45K retweets and 124K likes (and climbing, as of my scheduling this post).

Way to spread disinformation about the proper use of firearms (gun pointed in a safe direction, finger off the trigger, etc.).

I’m not sure if she meant this to be satire yet I gather from her Twitter timeline that’s she a gun control supporter. Some of her Tweets/retweets:

“Sarah Chadwick//#NeverAgain (Parkland shooting survivor/activist): Hey Jack! Just wanted to let you know that, yes! Us 17yrs really are planning a nationwide rally! It’s crazy what determination, and a strong work ethic can lead to! But I mean you have neither of those things so I wouldn’t expect you to understand.

“ Replying to @realDonaldTrump: you a duMB fuck”

“Dear @SpeakerRyan: I’ve been in Congress since 2015 and there have been at least 20 moments of silence on the House Floor. The problem isn’t that anyone has a knee-jerk reaction to yet another mass shooting. The problem is that you repeatedly have NO REACTION. ”

” “GOP: Abortion is murder! What about actual murder? GOP: Mental illness! What about healthcare to help treat mental illness? GOP: Healthcare is a privilege not a right!”

On the day of the Parkland school shooting: “I feel so powerless in situations like this idk what to say… :(“

I don’t know who this @synewaive person is but if you and the people retweeting this INSANE picture want to push an agenda, do your homework and get your firearm safety facts STRAIGHT.

Purposely mocking gun safety procedures us law-abiding firearm owners take VERY SERIOUSLY does not advance any meaningful conversations about gun violence.

DCG

