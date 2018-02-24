Pound dog holds new owner’s hand

A golden retriever from Tennessee ended up in a shelter after her owner died.
Then the dog was adopted by another human.
On their way home in the car, the dog gently puts her paw on the hand of her new owner. (Source)
~Eowyn
Advertisements
A golden retriever from Tennessee ended up in a shelter after her owner died.
Then the dog was adopted by another human.
On their way home in the car, the dog gently puts her paw on the hand of her new owner. (Source)
~Eowyn
|teddy69 on Insanity: Police called to Lou…
|Dr. Eowyn on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|john namnik on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|Dr. Eowyn on Who is David Hogg, Florida Par…
|YouKnowWho on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|George French on Who is David Hogg, Florida Par…
|Christian Zionist on Pound dog holds new owner…
|kjf on Possessed: Lady Gaga had woman…
|Christian Zionist on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|Brian Heinz on Possessed: Lady Gaga had woman…
|Brian Heinz on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|Dr. Eowyn on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|Dr. Eowyn on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|Hadenoughalready on Francis: The pope who refuses…
|Brian Heinz on How is this possible? Over the…
Awww! Brought a tear. Mine does the same when we’re done playing… It’s awesome.
People need to get in tune with their “friends”. It’s beyond cool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got me again Dr, Tears of joy! Thanks for Posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A fresh breath of air with out debate that was really a good heart tug.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our four legged friends know more than we think they do. This little pup is thanking the new master and joyous at the new home. God is good…
LikeLiked by 1 person