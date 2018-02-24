Pound dog holds new owner’s hand

A golden retriever from Tennessee ended up in a shelter after her owner died.

Then the dog was adopted by another human.

On their way home in the car, the dog gently puts her paw on the hand of her new owner. (Source)

~Eowyn

Pound dog holds new owner's hand

  1. Hadenoughalready | February 24, 2018 at 4:18 am | Reply

    Awww! Brought a tear. Mine does the same when we’re done playing… It’s awesome.
    People need to get in tune with their “friends”. It’s beyond cool.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Bob | February 24, 2018 at 4:32 am | Reply

    You got me again Dr, Tears of joy! Thanks for Posting.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Brian Heinz | February 24, 2018 at 5:26 am | Reply

    A fresh breath of air with out debate that was really a good heart tug.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Christian Zionist | February 24, 2018 at 6:02 am | Reply

    Our four legged friends know more than we think they do. This little pup is thanking the new master and joyous at the new home. God is good…

    Liked by 1 person

