Possessed: Lady Gaga had woman vomit green slime on her

Most of FOTM‘s readers are older than the demographic groups who go to pop concerts or listen to what passes nowadays as pop music. So we don’t really know what goes on in pop concerts.
The reality should come as a shock to us — things are even worse in America’s pop culture than I’d ever imagined.
On March 13, 2014, during a South by Southwest (SXSW) show, the pop singer Lady Gaga performed a song titled “Swine“. Here’s some of the lyrics:
I know, I know, I know you want me
You’re just a pig inside a human body
Squealer, squealer, squeal out, you’re so disgusting
You’re just a pig inside
Swine, swine
Swine, swine
Swine!
Swine!
Be that hog
Sweat it out, you squealer
Let your body jiggle
Slap her skin-he
Love to watch her ass go wiggle
It’s the feel of ecstasy
While Gaga sang, a woman wearing black pasties under a see-through top, made a devil’s sign with her right hand as she stuck two fingers down her throat and barfed lime green vomit all over Gaga. Again and again.
You can watch the disgusting performance here: https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=EKAD_VJRWmI
The vomit woman is Millie Brown, who was 27 years old at the time.
She’s a “vomit performance artist” from London, who “uses” her body “to create a performance that was about the beauty from inside out”. Brown’s vomit paintings sell for around $20,000 each. (Elle)
And young people go watch this vulgar insanity? The culture is being destroyed.
IN-deed, Hell is empty. The devils are all here and have been for a long, long, long while. Ingesting that cr@p even if only to vomit it later, she may well be getting cancer some time down the slime… sorry, down the line. Lady “Caca” too. It’s mostly a shit life these people live, and wherever they are, it’s pretty much shit-hole country as far as I am concerned. Never went to a pop music or rock concert all my life, nor had any appreciation for that kind of garbage noise some call music, and never will, and could never understand the hysteria surrounding these people, not even in my teen years.
Feel sorry for those folks that can’t take it and they hurl right along with others lol they couldn’t run out fast enough before spraying the wall or ground. One word DISGUSTING and so are most of their progressive ideas.
20 grand?? I am in the wrong business… and ppl buy it
