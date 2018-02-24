Possessed: Lady Gaga had woman vomit green slime on her

Are we in Hell yet?

Most of FOTM‘s readers are older than the demographic groups who go to pop concerts or listen to what passes nowadays as pop music. So we don’t really know what goes on in pop concerts.

The reality should come as a shock to us — things are even worse in America’s pop culture than I’d ever imagined.

On March 13, 2014, during a South by Southwest (SXSW) show, the pop singer Lady Gaga performed a song titled “Swine“. Here’s some of the lyrics:

I know, I know, I know you want me

You’re just a pig inside a human body

Squealer, squealer, squeal out, you’re so disgusting

You’re just a pig inside Swine, swine

Swine, swine

Swine!

Swine! Be that hog

Sweat it out, you squealer

Let your body jiggle

Slap her skin-he

Love to watch her ass go wiggle

It’s the feel of ecstasy

While Gaga sang, a woman wearing black pasties under a see-through top, made a devil’s sign with her right hand as she stuck two fingers down her throat and barfed lime green vomit all over Gaga. Again and again.

You can watch the disgusting performance here: https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=EKAD_VJRWmI

The vomit woman is Millie Brown, who was 27 years old at the time.

She’s a “vomit performance artist” from London, who “uses” her body “to create a performance that was about the beauty from inside out”. Brown’s vomit paintings sell for around $20,000 each. (Elle)

H/t Voat

~Eowyn

