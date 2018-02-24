Man who killed Maryland officer was ordered to surrender guns 3 times in 5 years

And shocker, the killer never surrendered his firearms.

Do tell, #GunControlNow crowd, how do you propose to make criminals obey gun laws?

From Baltimore Sun: Court records say the man who fatally shot a Maryland police officer earlier this week had been court-ordered to surrender his guns at least three times in the last five years.

The Washington Post reports three different judges ordered Glenn Tyndell to “immediately surrender all firearms” after they found his wife, ex-wife and child needed protection. Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Col. Darrin C. Palmer says Tyndell had told deputies he’d turn himself in Tuesday. He didn’t show.

Prince George’s County police say 37-year-old Tyndell shot Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin five times with a shotgun Wednesday when the off-duty officer attempted to intervene in a dispute between Tyndell and his wife. Tyndell then fled before being fatally shot by officers Luke Allen and Channing Reed, who have been place on paid leave.

From The Washington Post:

“The Prince George’s County sheriff’s office attempted for weeks to track down Tyndell but he consistently eluded law enforcement, at one point avoiding going to work knowing he could be apprehended at his job as a Metro mechanic, said Col. Darrin C. Palmer, chief assistant sheriff for Prince George’s County.

Deputies had visited his home and a second address for him three times, conducted surveillance and were working with Tyndell’s estranged wife in an attempt to serve a protective order and three arrest warrants related to the couple’s domestic disputes, Palmer said.”

Cpl. Ramzziddin was laid to rest on Friday, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“Mujahid stood his ground to defend the life of the individual who had come to him for help,” Chief Henry Stawinski said. “He saved her life by giving his own. I’m extraordinarily proud of him.”

DCG

