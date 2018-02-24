Francis: The pope who refuses to genuflect at the consecration

The General Instruction of the Roman Missal is the Catholic Church’s instructions governing the celebration of Mass.
N. 274 of the Roman Missal specifies that:
“During Mass three genuflections are made by the priest celebrant: namely, after the showing of host, after the showing of the chalice and before Communion.”
Ann Barnhardt was the first to notice this — that on March 14, 2013, when Jorge Bergoglio said his first Mass as Pope Francis, he did not genuflect in accordance with the Roman Missal‘s instructions.
In the video of that Mass below, the consecration of the host into the Body of Christ happens at the 51:47 mark, and the consecration of the chalice or wine into the Blood of Christ at the 52:32 mark — but Pope Francis did not genuflect.
While the Church makes exemptions for priests whose health makes genuflecting or kneeling difficult or impossible, that is not the case with Pope Francis who often has been seen kneeling.
Indeed, if you do a “google” search for images of Pope Francis kneeling, you’ll find plenty. Here are two:
Here’s Pope Francis not genuflecting in another Mass — the Christmas Midnight Mass, December 24, 2016.
The consecration of the host into the Body of Christ begins at the 1:18:57 mark. Note how the Vatican’s camera cuts to a nun dressed in blue in the congregation (11:19:25), to avoid capturing the Pope’s refusal to genuflect.
Then comes the consecration of the wine into the Blood of Christ (1:20:20). Once again, the camera cuts to and lingers on another blue-garbed nun in the congregation (1:20:36 to 1:20:42), instead of showing the Pope not genuflecting.
To this day, an official explanation as to why Pope Francis does not genuflect at the consecration of host and wine into the Body and Blood of Christ has not been offered.
From the Italian-language GloriaTV, February 21, 2018 (Google Translation):
Francis still refuses to kneel before the Eucharistic adoration.
Vatican News (21 February) published photographs of a Eucharistic adoration that took place during the retreat of the Roman Curia in progress in Ariccia, near Rome.
The participants in the retreat knelt before the monstrance, except Francesco.
The rumors that Francis had problems with his knees proved to be false as he knelt on several occasions before the refugees on Holy Thursday or while visiting an Anglican shrine in Uganda in November 2015.
H/t John Namnik
I KNOW I’m going to catch all kinds of hell for this but where did Christ instruct this practice???
I only recall the “Lord’s Prayer”…a suggestion. And to “Follow the Commandments” and to “Hold His Holy Days sacred”.
Where did the rest of “this” come from?
“This is my body, which will be given for you; do this in memory of me.” ~Luke 22:19
Jesus said to them, “Amen, amen, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you do not have life within you. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him on the last day. For my flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me and I in him. Just as the living Father sent me and I have life because of the Father, so also the one who feeds on me will have life because of me. This is the bread that came down from heaven. Unlike your ancestors who ate and still died, whoever eats this bread will live forever.” -John 6:53-58
Yes, I understand that…”Communion”…at the “Last Supper”. But I’m looking at the rest.
I’m not trying to be sacrilegious or argumentative; don’t get me wrong. I just question the pope and his actions, motives, and dictates.
Christ DID say to “question everything”, didn’t He?
John, what is this video supposed to show?
Oops, wrong one. Try this at 1.18 mark.
https://gloria.tv/article/jrzhFuRmGqdV1dTmxSipfVMBd#
[not sure how this will come up]
Google Translation
I just added this to my post. Thank you, John, for this find.
Couldn’t care less about the “papa” and his kneeling and genuflecting. Couldn’t care less about the Catholic church, ever since I was a kid and learned about the cr@p going on with pedophile priests and what not, ever since at a young age I learned that the Vatican is just another corrupt political power, masquerading as spiritual leader of so many. The “papa” will have to answer for who he is or is not before God, daily, and when his hour comes. If he is honest, or dishonest, that is what he will answer for. Garb, ceremonials, rituals, will not make him more or less of this or that. All pretense comes down. Maybe this day he suffered a bout of rheumatism. Maybe not. He only knows. I pass no judgment on the man. Judge not that ye be not judged rings a bell. “Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord” does too.
“The rumors that Francis had problems with his knees proved to be false as he knelt on several occasions before the refugees on Holy Thursday or while visiting an Anglican shrine in Uganda in November 2015.”
GloriaTV, February 21, 2018
Pat, if we cannot judge, then we shall have to do away with all courts and jails, and we shall have to have implicit trust in all others and in governments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note the bracelet. It ain’t a copper rheumatic relief bracelet. ……??
https://thewildvoice.org/pope-francis-wears-rainbow-bracelet/
Well he can do it now or later “Every Knee Shall Bow” this pope is not a man of God so to that end it doesn’t matter he has his own agenda.
Pat Riot, sorry but you don’t know your bible and the context of judge not. Everything Paul did in the New Testament was judging…he went from church to church exposing what they were doing wrong, and correcting them.
I’d suggest you read this article, EVIL IS RAMPANT DUE TO FAILURE OF OUR PULPITS http://newswithviews.com/Nelson/kelleigh224.htm
As for the Catholic church it appears that Francis is doing everything he can to completely destroy the mass. I don’t know when they changed it that the priest faces the congregation rather than the cross, but I don’t like it.
No one likes change, but the changes being made in the Catholic Church are not for the better. Holiness is what is expected from all servants of God, but especially from the pope, and this pose is a socialist who is failing miserably to properly lead the church.
“I don’t know when they changed it that the priest faces the congregation rather than the cross
Vatican II
How is it that so many people that rise to the top don’t belong there. Most are poor leaders, crooks, deviants, etc? I’ve had more crappy supervisors than good ones. As a matter of fact most of my career I was subjected to these morons every day, and instead of getting canned, they got promoted. I always thought it was me that was the problem until somehow they hired two excellent supervisors in a row. They were kind, empathetic, driven, dynamic, and they showed appreciation to their employees. And instead of involving us in office politics they kept the politicians at bay so that we could accomplish our work. Sorry I had to wait 30 years to see that happen.
