WaronWomen: Crowd jeers Dana Loesch’s story of rape survivor who wished she was armed

What type of person wants a woman to be defenseless? Lead is a much more stronger and powerful deterrent than urine.
h/t Twitchy
DCG
they are spiritually and neurologically damaged
Because in the warped minds of the Left, it’s better for women to be raped than to defend herself with a gun! Liberalism is truly a mental illness — and that’s being kind.
This type of mindset is truly beyond what any reasonable person can comprehend. The fact that they would prefer that a woman surrender her body to any man who wishes to attack her, rather than allow her to defend herself by utilizing a sure fire method of stopping that attacker dead in his tracks. How is it that the young people have been taught such a load of BS? Frankly, the intellectual state of so many of America’s young people is appalling.
Everyone had a gun when the West was wild. We all know how people behaved with the access to unrestricted fire arms…..
We don’t live in the “wild West” any more. Of course one might consider Chiraq or Baltimore an exemption to that.
Exactly no more wild west but people want to carry concealed as opposed to carry open. The point is why should people carry at all the Wild West days are over. Baltimore and Chiraq are examples of police failure and ineffective politicians
And your point is? — that unarmed-women-being-raped-today is better than the Wild West?
“We all know how people behaved with the access to unrestricted fire arms…..”
Are you referring to the REALITY or the TV Westerns version?
reality; all the violence and outlaws inspired the TV Westerns. Now in reality the random killing did exist, the outlaw activity existed etc…has it improved or is the West still wild….
The “wild west” had lower violent crime rates than we’ve been led to believe by movies. Most towns had no more than one homicide per year. Please research things before opining on them.
So why was there need for people like Wyatt Earp, Texas Rangers, and extreme crime deterrent laws if violent crime rates were low. Your research is flawed or those figures were fabricated…..
