#WaronWomen: Crowd jeers Dana Loesch’s story of rape survivor who wished she was armed

What type of person wants a woman to be defenseless? Lead is a much more stronger and powerful deterrent than urine.

h/t Twitchy

DCG

11 responses to “#WaronWomen: Crowd jeers Dana Loesch’s story of rape survivor who wished she was armed

  1. MomOfIV | February 23, 2018 at 10:40 am | Reply

    they are spiritually and neurologically damaged

  2. Dr. Eowyn | February 23, 2018 at 10:53 am | Reply

    Because in the warped minds of the Left, it’s better for women to be raped than to defend herself with a gun! Liberalism is truly a mental illness — and that’s being kind.

  3. Auntie Lulu | February 23, 2018 at 11:00 am | Reply

    This type of mindset is truly beyond what any reasonable person can comprehend. The fact that they would prefer that a woman surrender her body to any man who wishes to attack her, rather than allow her to defend herself by utilizing a sure fire method of stopping that attacker dead in his tracks. How is it that the young people have been taught such a load of BS? Frankly, the intellectual state of so many of America’s young people is appalling.

  4. True George | February 23, 2018 at 11:03 am | Reply

    Everyone had a gun when the West was wild. We all know how people behaved with the access to unrestricted fire arms…..

