Take the world’s shortest IQ test!

The Cognitive Reflection Test (CRT), developed in 2005 by psychologist and Yale School of Management professor Shane Frederick, is the world’s shortest IQ test, comprised of only three questions.
Before introducing the test to the world in 2005, Frederick tested the CRT on 3,428 respondents in 35 separate studies over a 26-month period beginning in January 2003. Only 17% of students from the top universities in the world (like Yale and Harvard) got a perfect score. People who score high are less vulnerable to biases in thinking.
So how did you do?
H/t FOTM‘s josephbc69
Here’s something depressing about America’s college graduates:
~Eowyn
Clever. Now I have a question….. If a respondent answers all three questions correctly, what is his/her IQ?
I know of a shorter IQ test.
Did you vote for Hillary Clinton?
A Facebook reader of FOTM wrote this comment: ” Still don’t understand the ball and bat one unless they’re throwing in $0.05 for tax”
Here’s my answer: “The bat costs $1 more than the ball, which means the bat costs MORE THAN $1. Since the ball costs 5 cents, and both bat and ball together cost $1.10, then the bat’s cost is $1.05.”
To me the bat is Donald Trump, the ball is Killary Rotten Clinton, bases full, HOME RUN,!!
Pretty fun. The widget question is ambiguous, as it does not clearly state that five machines make five widgets in five minutes. My immediate question was “do they mean five minutes per widget, or five widgets each?”
Since there is no “each” in the sentence “If it takes 5 machines 5 minutes to make 5 widgets”, I understood it to mean exactly that — 5 machines took a total of 5 minutes to make a total of 5 widgets — which, in turn, means that each machine took 5 minutes to make 1 widget. That, in turn, means that no matter how many machines, each machine still takes 5 minutes to make 1 widget. Conclusion: It takes 100 machines 5 minutes to make 100 widgets.
The trap is the number “100” machines. It’s a distraction. Even if the question were “How long would it take 1 million machines to make 1 million widgets,” the answer would still be “5 minutes”.
