Insanity: Police called to Louisiana high school because of square-root symbol

Americans really are getting dumber.
Oberlin High School is a public school in Oberlin, Allen Parish, Louisiana, with an enrollment of 290 students, 50% of whom are “minorities” and 57% “economically disadvantaged”. The students are rated 54% and 75% in mathematics and English proficiency, respectively.
Scott Berson reports for the Miami Herald that on February 20, 2018, a discussion among students at Oberlin High School about the square-root mathematical symbol led to the police being called to investigate “terroristic threats”.
A student had been completing a math problem that required drawing the square-root sign. (The square root is a number that, when multiplied by itself, equals another number.)
Other students in the group commented that the symbol looked like a gun. Another student said something that, according to the sheriff’s office, could have sounded like a threat out of context.
So the school called the police, who searched one of the students’ home, where they found neither guns nor any evidence that the student had any access to guns. Nor did the police find any evidence that the student had any intent to commit harm.
The Sheriff’s Office concluded that “The student used extremely poor judgment in making the comment, but in light of the actual circumstances, there was clearly no evidence to support criminal charges.”
Nevertheless, the school board had been contacted to determine any disciplinary action for the student.
Lori Lemons is the principal of Oberlin High School:
Phone: (337) 639-4341
Fax: (337) 639-2508
Email: lori.lemons@allen.k12.la.us
H/t FOTM‘s Bongiornoc
~Eowyn
Looks like a gun?! I guess they scored zero% in visual acuity.
Oh! Boy.
“Another student said something that, according to the sheriff’s office, could have sounded like a threat out of context.”
Quite the opposites: One school is calling the police for possibly dangerous words pulled out of context. Multiple government agencies can’t figure out how to monitor a mentally unfit teenager who made specific verbal/physical threats.
Up is down and down is up.
sort of like Isaiah 5:20 – where good is called evil and evil is called good?
“Words Kill”. Let’s ban words!
Let’s see if I get this right…
Ban Guns
Ban Genders
Ban Words
Can be Ban STUPID? I wish!
“Dumb and dumber,” “stoopeed and stoopeeder,” – where does it stop? Now a number of companies are also disassociating themselves with the NRA because of whiners whining; among them, Enterprise car rentals, Hertz, SimpliSafe security systems, Symantec, Avis, etc. Time for NRA supporters and members, patriots and those who stand for the right to keep and bear arms to start boycotting these companies! Not one more cent from my pocket will go to these companies. Idiots!
The goobermint agent “educators” are as stoopid as the sheeple students.
LOL – Good thing the kid didn’t say the word “niggardly,” else they would have locked down the place for three days while they put him on the rack.
When the Dumb teach = you’ll get Dumbers.. And when they then become adult and teach = you get “Even Dumbers.” And from there on “dumbness” feeds on itself until you get = “the Point.” Lemons in every sense of the word..
Of course, ultimately, this is training the little darlings to go to an “authority” and ask what they’re supposed to think before they do or say anything. It’s working.
