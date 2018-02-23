Delusional: Pope Francis says he’s on waiting list to be a saint

Dr. Thomas D. Williams reports for Breitbart that on February 15, 2018, Pope Francis said to a group of priests that he is “on the waiting list” to be a saint:

“There are two recent bishops of Rome who are already saints. Paul VI will be a saint this year. One with his cause for beatification in progress—John Paul I—his cause is open. And Benedict and I are on the waiting list. Pray for us!”

Note: The pope is also the bishop of Rome. The “two recent” popes who were canonized (declared saints) are Popes John XXIII and John Paul II.

Breitbart‘s Dr. Williams charitably assumes that Francis “was almost certainly speaking tongue in cheek,” but would you joke about expecting to be declared a saint?

Jesus said, in Mark 8:38:

“For he that shall be ashamed of me and of my words . . . the Son of man also will be ashamed of him, when he shall come in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.”



It is difficult to imagine that any Christian, even less a Pope, can become a saint when he is so ashamed of Christ that he conceals the cross by stuffing it into his waist sash, so as not to offend Jews. (See “Pope Francis is ashamed of the Cross, knows better than the Gospels”)

Or a pope who joked about Christ’s crucifixion.

Or a pope who’s so dictatorial that he, through his mouthpieces, threatens to excommunicate faithful Catholics who disagree with his unorthodox (but artfully ambiguous) notion in his “apostolic exhortation” Amoris Laetitia that divorced Catholics who remarried outside the Church — and therefore are adulterers — can nevertheless receive Holy Communion, including:

Alessandro Maria Minutella , a priest in Sicily.

, a priest in Sicily. And the latest to be subjected to Pope Francis’ wrath, Raymond Arroyo of EWTN — the Catholic radio and TV founded by Mother Angelica. In his “World Over” show of February 15, 2018 on EWTN, Arroyo was critical of ultra-liberal Cardinal Blase Cupich, and of a recent speech at Georgetown University by Fr. Antonio Spadaro , Pope Francis’ confidante and mouthpiece . So Spadaro is calling for EWTN to “get rid of Raymond Arroyo,” and EWTN itself to be “interdicted”. Interdiction bans a Catholic from accessing most Church Sacraments, and is one step short of excommunication. ( LifeSiteNews )

~Eowyn

