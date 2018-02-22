You won’t believe this is Daniel Craig

Would you believe this is actor Daniel Craig, known for his James Bond 007 movies?

That was Craig, 49, at the 2018 Awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London, last Sunday, February 18, 2018. (Daily Mail)

He looked unrecognizable.

Compare Daniel Craig at BAFTA to him less than a year ago at the Omega’s dinner on March 9, 2017 (source: Hollywood Reporter):

The BAFTA Daniel Craig not only doesn’t look like Daniel Craig, he looks stupid (look at those dull eyes) and evil.

What happened to him?

UPDATE:

And, just like so many Hollyweirdos, Daniel Craig is a hypocrite.

Playing gun-toting, violent James Bond has made him a multi-millionaire, with an estimated net worth of $95 million. But Craig is anti-gun.

From The Telegraph:

“I hate handguns. Handguns are used to shoot people and as long as they are around people will shoot each other. That’s a simple fact.”

H/t Kelleigh

~Eowyn

