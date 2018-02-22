You won’t believe this is Daniel Craig

Posted on February 22, 2018 by | 9 Comments

Would you believe this is actor Daniel Craig, known for his James Bond 007 movies?

Daniel Craig at BAFTA, Feb. 18, 2018

That was Craig, 49, at the 2018 Awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London, last Sunday, February 18, 2018. (Daily Mail)

He looked unrecognizable.

Compare Daniel Craig at BAFTA to him less than a year ago at the Omega’s dinner on March 9, 2017 (source: Hollywood Reporter):

Daniel Craig 2018 v. 2017

The BAFTA Daniel Craig not only doesn’t look like Daniel Craig, he looks stupid (look at those dull eyes) and evil.

What happened to him?

UPDATE:

And, just like so many Hollyweirdos, Daniel Craig is a hypocrite.

Playing gun-toting, violent James Bond has made him a multi-millionaire, with an estimated net worth of $95 million. But Craig is anti-gun.

From The Telegraph:

“I hate handguns. Handguns are used to shoot people and as long as they are around people will shoot each other. That’s a simple fact.”

H/t Kelleigh

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

9 responses to “You won’t believe this is Daniel Craig

  1. Hadenoughalready | February 22, 2018 at 4:06 am | Reply

    He ate too many kids… It’s all in the diet.

    Like

  2. john namnik | February 22, 2018 at 4:17 am | Reply

    “Given the very public and dark shadow hanging over the Groucho club on the issues of child abuse on their member’s forum, rape and sexual abuse, it is a reasonable question to ask. Why does the BAFTA executive support and promote Groucho Club membership to BAFTA members while on the other hand speaking out on the Harvey Weinstein issue and kicking him out of the charity, surely the same rule should apply.”………..

    https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/02/19/baftas-charity-commission-and-the-groucho-club/

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Glenn47 | February 22, 2018 at 4:34 am | Reply

    Puffy, smoother skin, all the ruggedness gone. Hair down instead of combed back and up. None was an improvement. Maybe a little weight gain also.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. squirrelmistresssquirrelmistress | February 22, 2018 at 5:17 am | Reply

    just a little weight gain and aging.

    Like

  5. bob | February 22, 2018 at 5:52 am | Reply

    at least he’s right about one thing. guns are used to shoot people. that is their purpose. good people can shoot bad people.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. bob | February 22, 2018 at 5:54 am | Reply

    does he ever wonder why obomo and hil- larry use ARMED guards for security.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. thelonelyauthorblog | February 22, 2018 at 6:03 am | Reply

    I don’t believe that is Daniel Craig

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s