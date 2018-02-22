You won’t believe this is Daniel Craig

Would you believe this is actor Daniel Craig, known for his James Bond 007 movies?
That was Craig, 49, at the 2018 Awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London, last Sunday, February 18, 2018. (Daily Mail)
He looked unrecognizable.
Compare Daniel Craig at BAFTA to him less than a year ago at the Omega’s dinner on March 9, 2017 (source: Hollywood Reporter):
The BAFTA Daniel Craig not only doesn’t look like Daniel Craig, he looks stupid (look at those dull eyes) and evil.
What happened to him?
UPDATE:
And, just like so many Hollyweirdos, Daniel Craig is a hypocrite.
Playing gun-toting, violent James Bond has made him a multi-millionaire, with an estimated net worth of $95 million. But Craig is anti-gun.
From The Telegraph:
“I hate handguns. Handguns are used to shoot people and as long as they are around people will shoot each other. That’s a simple fact.”
H/t Kelleigh
~Eowyn
He ate too many kids… It’s all in the diet.
LikeLike
“Given the very public and dark shadow hanging over the Groucho club on the issues of child abuse on their member’s forum, rape and sexual abuse, it is a reasonable question to ask. Why does the BAFTA executive support and promote Groucho Club membership to BAFTA members while on the other hand speaking out on the Harvey Weinstein issue and kicking him out of the charity, surely the same rule should apply.”………..
https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/02/19/baftas-charity-commission-and-the-groucho-club/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Puffy, smoother skin, all the ruggedness gone. Hair down instead of combed back and up. None was an improvement. Maybe a little weight gain also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His eyebrows are a different shape!
LikeLike
just a little weight gain and aging.
LikeLike
Aging — in less than a year? And the dull, stupid-looking eyes?
LikeLike
at least he’s right about one thing. guns are used to shoot people. that is their purpose. good people can shoot bad people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
does he ever wonder why obomo and hil- larry use ARMED guards for security.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe that is Daniel Craig
LikeLike