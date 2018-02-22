House bill HR 4918 identifies ‘white supremacists’ and ‘right-wing extremists’ as domestic terrorists

On February 2, 2018, a bill was introduced in the House of Representatives which should strike fear in white Americans, conservatives and Republicans.

The purpose of H.R. 4918: Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2018 is “to authorize dedicated domestic terrorism offices within the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity and require the Federal Government to take steps to prevent domestic terrorism.”

Furthermore, HR 4918 proposes that “The domestic terrorism offices authorized” in the bill “shall focus their limited resources on the most significant domestic terrorism threats“.

Who are America’s “most significant domestic terrorists”?

According to HR 4918, Sec. 2 (1):

“White supremacists and other right-wing extremists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing the United States.“

The term “domestic terrorism” is defined by 18 U.S. Code § 2331 as:

“acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State . . . intended (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.”

No where in HR 4918 are the terms “white supremacist” or “right-wing extremist” defined.

HR 4918 cites the following “evidence”:

An unclassified May 2017 joint intelligence bulletin from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security found that “white supremacist extremism poses [a] persistent threat of lethal violence” and is “responsible for 49 homicides in 26 attacks from 2000 to 2016 … more than any other domestic extremist movement”. According to the New America Foundation , of the 77 Americans who have died in terrorist attacks by “domestic extremists” in the United States since September 11, 2001, 89% (or 68½ Americans) were killed by “far-right-wing extremists”. (Note: George Soros’ son , Jonathan Soros, and CNN host Fareed Zakaria are on New America Foundation ‘s Board of Directors.) According to the Anti-Defamation League, “right-wing extremists” were responsible for 150 terrorist acts, attempted acts, and plots and conspiracies that took place in the United States between 1993 and 2017 — resulting in 255 deaths and more than 600 injured. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (another far-left group), the number of U.S. hate groups and anti-government militias and “patriot” groups increased 14% in 2015, including a more than twofold rise in the number of Ku Klux Klan chapters.

HR 4918 cites the following as examples of “white supremacist/right-wing” terrorism:

On August 5, 2012, a white supremacist shot and killed 6 people at a Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

On April 13, 2014, a neo-Nazi shot and killed three people at a Jewish community center and a Jewish assisted living facility in Overland Park, Kansas.

On June 8, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada, two supporters of a “far right patriot movement” ambushed, shot and killed 2 police officers and a civilian.

On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist shot and killed 9 members of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

On November 27, 2015, an anti-abortion extremist shot and killed a police officer and 2 civilians at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

On March 20, 2017, a white supremacist who reportedly traveled to New York “for the purpose of killing black men,” murdered an African-American man in New York City.

On May 26, 2017, a white supremacist targeted 2 young women with anti-Muslim hate speech, and murdered 2 men and injured a third in Portland, Oregon.

On August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, a white supremacist killed one and injured nineteen after driving his car through a crowd protesting a neo-Nazi rally. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “It does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute.”

Note that HR 4918 pointedly excludes any mention that in April 2016, a report by the Obama administration’s DHS/FBI identified Antifa as domestic terrorists.

Nor does HR 4918 make mention of Antifa domestic terrorists’ many acts and threats of violence, including:

H.R. 4918 was introduced by Rep. Bradley Schneider (D-IL) and co-sponsored by Democrats Bennie Thompson (MS), Robin Kelly (IL), Luis Correa (CA), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), and Sanford Bishop (GA). On February 14, 2018, HR 4918 was referred to the House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence.

Schneider is a former AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) lobbyist.

Meanwhile, Haaretz reports that on February 13, 2018, Israel’s Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Israel must maintain a Jewish majority, even if doing so “violates human rights”. But you won’t hear any objection to that from Rep. Schneider.

