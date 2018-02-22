House bill HR 4918 identifies ‘white supremacists’ and ‘right-wing extremists’ as domestic terrorists

On February 2, 2018, a bill was introduced in the House of Representatives which should strike fear in white Americans, conservatives and Republicans.

The purpose of H.R. 4918: Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2018 is “to authorize dedicated domestic terrorism offices within the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to analyze and monitor domestic terrorist activity and require the Federal Government to take steps to prevent domestic terrorism.”

Furthermore, HR 4918 proposes that “The domestic terrorism offices authorized” in the bill “shall focus their limited resources on the most significant domestic terrorism threats“.

Who are America’s “most significant domestic terrorists”?

According to HR 4918, Sec. 2 (1):

White supremacists and other right-wing extremists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing the United States.

The term “domestic terrorism” is defined by 18 U.S. Code § 2331 as:

“acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State . . . intended (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.”

No where in HR 4918 are the terms “white supremacist” or “right-wing extremist” defined.

HR 4918 cites the following “evidence”:

  1. An unclassified May 2017 joint intelligence bulletin from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security found that “white supremacist extremism poses [a] persistent threat of lethal violence” and is “responsible for 49 homicides in 26 attacks from 2000 to 2016 … more than any other domestic extremist movement”.
  2. According to the New America Foundation, of the 77 Americans who have died in terrorist attacks by “domestic extremists” in the United States since September 11, 2001, 89% (or 68½ Americans) were killed by “far-right-wing extremists”. (Note: George Soros’ son, Jonathan Soros, and CNN host Fareed Zakaria are on New America Foundation‘s Board of Directors.)
  3. According to the Anti-Defamation League, “right-wing extremists” were responsible for 150 terrorist acts, attempted acts, and plots and conspiracies that took place in the United States between 1993 and 2017 — resulting in 255 deaths and more than 600 injured.
  4. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (another far-left group), the number of U.S. hate groups and anti-government militias and “patriot” groups increased 14% in 2015, including a more than twofold rise in the number of Ku Klux Klan chapters.

[See “ADL recommends ‘major law enforcement operation’ against Obama critics” “Southern Poverty Law Center puts Dr. Ben Carson on ‘extremist’ list“, “Southern Poverty Law Center urges activists to take down 3 Army bases with Confederate names“]

HR 4918 cites the following as examples of “white supremacist/right-wing” terrorism:

  • On August 5, 2012, a white supremacist shot and killed 6 people at a Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
  • On April 13, 2014, a neo-Nazi shot and killed three people at a Jewish community center and a Jewish assisted living facility in Overland Park, Kansas.
  • On June 8, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada, two supporters of a “far right patriot movement” ambushed, shot and killed 2 police officers and a civilian.
  • On June 17, 2015, a white supremacist shot and killed 9 members of  the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
  • On November 27, 2015, an anti-abortion extremist shot and killed a police officer and 2 civilians at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
  • On March 20, 2017, a white supremacist who reportedly traveled to New York “for the purpose of killing black men,” murdered an African-American man in New York City.
  • On May 26, 2017, a white supremacist targeted 2 young women with anti-Muslim hate speech, and murdered 2 men and injured a third in Portland, Oregon.
  • On August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, a white supremacist killed one and injured nineteen after driving his car through a crowd protesting a neo-Nazi rally. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “It does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute.”

Note that HR 4918 pointedly excludes any mention that in April 2016, a report by the Obama administration’s DHS/FBI identified Antifa as domestic terrorists.

Nor does HR 4918 make mention of Antifa domestic terrorists’ many acts and threats of violence, including:

H.R. 4918 was introduced by Rep. Bradley Schneider (D-IL) and co-sponsored by Democrats Bennie Thompson (MS), Robin Kelly (IL), Luis Correa (CA), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), and Sanford Bishop (GA). On February 14, 2018, HR 4918 was referred to the House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence.

Schneider is a former AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) lobbyist.

Meanwhile, Haaretz reports that on February 13, 2018, Israel’s Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Israel must maintain a Jewish majority, even if doing so “violates human rights”. But you won’t hear any objection to that from Rep. Schneider.

See also:

~Eowyn

15 responses to “House bill HR 4918 identifies ‘white supremacists’ and ‘right-wing extremists’ as domestic terrorists

  1. Roy Hurley | February 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm | Reply

    “The end of the world will be legal”.

  2. Jude | February 22, 2018 at 4:52 pm | Reply

    A great point about Jewish liberals (and indeed many non Jewish liberals and Neocons) and their double standards re Israel’s extremely open and unapologetic racism. In Ireland, the former Justice Minister Alan Shatter – a Jewish Zionist ultra – is a rabid supporter of mass immigration …to Ireland, but not to Israel. I could point to many other pro-immigration advocates in Ireland, Jewish and gentile, who never utter a yip of criticism about Israel’s policy of expelling or imprisoning African asylum seekers – not to mention that state’s appalling treatment of Palestinians (and its not so covert sponsorship of Isis and Al Qaeda/Al Nusra).

    The thing about Israeli racism is it is so very open – it doesn’t even pretend to be about the economy or crime or security or stresses on public services. No, Israeli spokesmen simply state brazenly that they are expelling African migrants in order to protect the “Jewish identity” of the Israeli state. Imagine if the German government or the French government said they were expelling Muslim migrants in order to protect the Christian identity of their states. It’s no exaggeration to say that the New York Times and the Guardian would probably call for NATO to launch air strikes against those countries as a matter of urgency.

  3. Goldbug | February 22, 2018 at 5:01 pm | Reply

    The lefties are pushing the narrative that anyone who is white is a right-wing extremist. Excuse me, but aren’t these white morons seeing their own whiteness in the mirror? Yet they’re teaching our kids in public schools that they should be ashamed of their country and their “whiteness.” We whiteys worked hard, settled and built the United States. We made it a great place, and we’d like to keep it that way. So, they’re flooding the U.S., Canada and Europe with brown and black unskilled people from third-world countries, all of whom reproduce like rabbits, designed to replace us whiteys. If this BS continues, the entire planet will become a giant sh*thole!

  4. WarOfTruth | February 22, 2018 at 5:36 pm | Reply

    No mention of Antifa… hmm. Don’t you like how they group together white supremacists and ‘right-wing extremists?’

    Do they have a definition for ‘right-wing extremists, or is that just a convenient way to legally get rid of those that oppose them?

  5. Clownzilla | February 22, 2018 at 5:37 pm | Reply

    Everyone (damn near) is to the right commie scum like schneider and the rest of those trolls…

  7. Dan | February 22, 2018 at 6:19 pm | Reply

    Just 55 years ago a major objective of the CPUSA, according to testimony in the Congressional Record, was the dismantling of the FBI, while today’s progressives who were yesterday’s commies, like Schneider, have captured the FBI for the purpose of dismantling what remains of America itself.

    According to the proposed law, domestic terrorism includes “acts dangerous to human life . . . intended. . . to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.” How fitting that a man representing AIPAC in Congress, with the blood of 3,000 Americans massacred on 911 on his hands, should introduce a bill with wording loose enough to criminalize patriotism because of the actions, in so many cases, of FBI patsies.

    Liked by 3 people

    • lophatt | February 22, 2018 at 6:40 pm | Reply

      I’ve been recommending that for a long time. They have a horrible record of political skullduggery. We’ve got somewhere in the neighborhood of eighteen spook agencies. Why do we need another secret police?

  8. lophatt | February 22, 2018 at 6:32 pm | Reply

    We all know what this is about and why. Isn’t it ironic that these leftists style themselves “champions of the underdog” when in fact they are intolerant little tyrants?

    So now it isn’t enough to argue. They want to criminalize all those who see through their scams. The shrillness and hatred are off the charts. Then they possibly kill a few kids to further inflame their mindless followers.

    People have to stand up to this before its too late. If we don’t we will be proving one of their favorite axioms, “the cattle are stupid”.

  9. lophatt | February 22, 2018 at 6:33 pm | Reply

    One last thing. In a Republican administration with a majority in Congress (ha!), how is it that they are able to advance and even accelerate their agenda? Just asking.

    • Jackie Puppet | February 22, 2018 at 7:08 pm | Reply

      They’re just biding their time until they achieve a veto-proof super-majority in both houses. It helps that the GOP has pantywaist globalists for leadership.

      And lest anyone thinks that can’t happen, remember, the votes were rigged twice in Hildebeest’s favor in 2016 (primary & general elections). They just weren’t rigged enough in the general election. Don’t think they aren’t getting ready for mid-terms, either. The Dutch & French elections were most likely rigged, but the people there were too stupid to realize it, and those that count the votes weren’t going to risk another Trump-ian upset.

  10. litlbit2 | February 22, 2018 at 6:37 pm | Reply

    DOA and Pink Slips for the sponsors, 🙈🙈🙈

