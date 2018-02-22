Florida school shooting shills are out in full force

Immediately after the Valentine’s day shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, calls for gun control began.
But this time it’s different. While there are the usual gun-control advocates — Democrat politicians and Hollywood celebrities — new advocates have joined the all-out effort, including not just Parkland students, but other schools across America.
Below are two other, quite striking, gun-control advocates.
(1) Counter-terrorism expert Philip Mudd
Philip Mudd claims to have “decades of experience as an analyst and executive at the CIA, FBI, and the White House National Security Council”.
On the day of the shooting, Mudd was interviewed by CNN — the network that faked a “live” report from the 1991 Gulf War; faked a report from Liberia on the Ebola epidemic in 2014; staged a fake Muslim “peace protest” in 2017; and has a producer who was caught on camera admitting that the Trump-Russia story is “bullshit” fake news — and broke down on camera, choking and sobbing.
Yesiree, we are to believe that a media “counter-terrorism expert” with “decades of experience” in the FBI and CIA, which would have included experience with violence, broke down on camera over a school shooting.
But not a tear for the millions of young lives who are aborted each year because, unlike the Parkland school students, their lives don’t count.
By the way, Philip Mudd is rabidly anti-Trump.
On January 11, 2018, in another CNN “expert” interview, referring to President Trump’s alleged “shithole countries” comment, Mudd said he is proud to be a “shitholer” because he is Italian and a descendant of people who left Italy when it was a “shithole.”
(2) Catholic priest Gerald Coleman
Fr. Gerald Coleman, a Jesuit, is an adjunct professor in the Graduate School of Pastoral Ministries at Santa Clara University.
In a commentary on the Parkland School shooting, Coleman opines:
“It is time to stop dancing around the issue of gun violence by misrepresenting what the real problem is. Now is the appointed time for Congress to pass stringent laws regarding the very possession of guns.
Mental health is not what makes America uniquely vulnerable to gun violence. Research has demonstrated that people with mental illnesses are more likely to be victims, not perpetrators, of gun violence. The mentally ill should not bear the burden of being regarded as the chief perpetrators of mass murder.
The real problem is guns, specifically America’s extraordinary stockpile of firearms. The U.S. has the highest number of guns in the world. This is the core problem, pure and simple….
America has more lethal violence than other developed countries, and this fact is driven in large part by the prevalence of guns….
We must demand universal background checks for those wanting to purchase guns, make licensing requirements more stringent, place outright bans on certain types of firearms such as automatic and semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other types of assault weapons, establish a registry for all guns owned in the country, require a permit for all firearm purchases, curtail gun trafficking, and wage campaigns against all film producers who glorify violent action and the dehumanization of persons.
America has become resistant to doing anything about this issue because some feel ‘powerful’ by owning a gun, and the decades-long public campaign by the National Rifle Association to convince the U.S. public and politicians that bearing arms and having more guns actually make people safer.”
I did a search for “Fr. Gerald Coleman on abortion,” but found only an apologia he wrote, in The Catholic Voice on November 7, 2016, artfully defending how Catholics (who presumably include him) can and should vote for pro-abort Democrats (who presumably include Hillary Clinton who supports late-term abortion) despite the fact that the Catholic Church regards abortion as an “intrinsic evil” — i.e., an evil so egregious, it is non-negotiable.
Coleman writes:
“A Catholic voter should not use a candidate’s opposition to an intrinsic evil to justify indifference to other important moral issues the candidate holds involving human life and dignity, e.g., environmental degradation, unjust discrimination . . . .”
Yesiree! On the authority of a Catholic priest, we are told that “unjust discrimination” — whatever that means — is way more important than the deliberate murder of entirely innocent, tiny human lives. /sarc
H/t FOTM's Lana
~Eowyn
Hell will probable freeze over before this debate is done in this country. America needs to wake up but not to gun control but to totalitarian government is what we should be afraid of and this is driving us closer to that every day. Be prepared when times comes to vote and read between the lines of what your candidate says and what they really mean or we shall suffer what comes at the hands of these types of idiots.
CNN scripted shooting survivor answers to push agenda…
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/22/cnn-town-hall-planted-question-gun-control/
The problem with total gun control is that (as our Founding Fathers knew), once there are no arms to equalize forces against and control the great unwashed masses, those masses, regardless of their voting or representational proportion in our elected government, will be able to enforce their will upon the rest of us via brute strength and numbers. It will be a revolution to a pure Marxist society, one in which nobody actually works or produces, all merely consume and demand others pay for it.
The left and their cohorts (militant BLM, feminazis, atheists, drugs-for-all libertarians, those who believe in no borders… the anti-law, no-rules crowd) are all banking on it, and have up until now been content to merely use the legal system, entertainers’ endorsements, and media hype to get their way.
Well, mostly. It’s been going on a LONG time. Want to get your ire up? Watch the current specials on PBS – America Reframed and Independent Lens, both detailing how armed militant black students took over buildings at Cornell in NY and Southern in LA to try and get their ways in the ’60s. It didn’t end so well for them in Louisiana. But at Cornell, they got away with it. And with similar tactics at SFSU in San Fran. Not by going through the democratic process, but by rioting and making demands. Which is what they’ve been taught and come to learn often times works for them.
Interesting article below titled “The Mistake of Only Comparing US Murder Rates to “Developed” Countries”. The anti-gun advocates are able to pull the wool over our eyes and the people buy it.
https://mises.org/wire/mistake-only-comparing-us-murder-rates-developed-countries
