Florida school shooting shills are out in full force

Immediately after the Valentine’s day shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, calls for gun control began.

But this time it’s different. While there are the usual gun-control advocates — Democrat politicians and Hollywood celebrities — new advocates have joined the all-out effort, including not just Parkland students, but other schools across America.

Below are two other, quite striking, gun-control advocates.

(1) Counter-terrorism expert Philip Mudd

Philip Mudd claims to have “decades of experience as an analyst and executive at the CIA, FBI, and the White House National Security Council”.

On the day of the shooting, Mudd was interviewed by CNN — the network that faked a “live” report from the 1991 Gulf War; faked a report from Liberia on the Ebola epidemic in 2014; staged a fake Muslim “peace protest” in 2017; and has a producer who was caught on camera admitting that the Trump-Russia story is “bullshit” fake news — and broke down on camera, choking and sobbing.

Yesiree, we are to believe that a media “counter-terrorism expert” with “decades of experience” in the FBI and CIA, which would have included experience with violence, broke down on camera over a school shooting.

But not a tear for the millions of young lives who are aborted each year because, unlike the Parkland school students, their lives don’t count.

By the way, Philip Mudd is rabidly anti-Trump.

On January 11, 2018, in another CNN “expert” interview, referring to President Trump’s alleged “shithole countries” comment, Mudd said he is proud to be a “shitholer” because he is Italian and a descendant of people who left Italy when it was a “shithole.”

(2) Catholic priest Gerald Coleman

Fr. Gerald Coleman, a Jesuit, is an adjunct professor in the Graduate School of Pastoral Ministries at Santa Clara University.

In a commentary on the Parkland School shooting, Coleman opines:

“It is time to stop dancing around the issue of gun violence by misrepresenting what the real problem is. Now is the appointed time for Congress to pass stringent laws regarding the very possession of guns. Mental health is not what makes America uniquely vulnerable to gun violence. Research has demonstrated that people with mental illnesses are more likely to be victims, not perpetrators, of gun violence. The mentally ill should not bear the burden of being regarded as the chief perpetrators of mass murder. The real problem is guns, specifically America’s extraordinary stockpile of firearms. The U.S. has the highest number of guns in the world. This is the core problem, pure and simple…. America has more lethal violence than other developed countries, and this fact is driven in large part by the prevalence of guns…. We must demand universal background checks for those wanting to purchase guns, make licensing requirements more stringent, place outright bans on certain types of firearms such as automatic and semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other types of assault weapons, establish a registry for all guns owned in the country, require a permit for all firearm purchases, curtail gun trafficking, and wage campaigns against all film producers who glorify violent action and the dehumanization of persons. America has become resistant to doing anything about this issue because some feel ‘powerful’ by owning a gun, and the decades-long public campaign by the National Rifle Association to convince the U.S. public and politicians that bearing arms and having more guns actually make people safer.”

I did a search for “Fr. Gerald Coleman on abortion,” but found only an apologia he wrote, in The Catholic Voice on November 7, 2016, artfully defending how Catholics (who presumably include him) can and should vote for pro-abort Democrats (who presumably include Hillary Clinton who supports late-term abortion) despite the fact that the Catholic Church regards abortion as an “intrinsic evil” — i.e., an evil so egregious, it is non-negotiable.

Coleman writes:

“A Catholic voter should not use a candidate’s opposition to an intrinsic evil to justify indifference to other important moral issues the candidate holds involving human life and dignity, e.g., environmental degradation, unjust discrimination . . . .”

Yesiree! On the authority of a Catholic priest, we are told that “unjust discrimination” — whatever that means — is way more important than the deliberate murder of entirely innocent, tiny human lives. /sarc

H/t FOTM‘s Lana

~Eowyn

