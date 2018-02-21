To pee or not to pee Caption Contest

This is the 170th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: Águeda Bañón, the director of communications of the city government of Barcelona, Spain, strikes a blow for feminism by peeing standing up.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
“To pee or not to pee — that is the singular achievement of 21st century feminism.”
By the way, Banon is most likely a tranny. In another “peeing while standing up” pic, Banon has no mons veneris — the rounded mass of fatty tissue over a post-pubescent female’s pubic bones. Like a man, that area on Banon is flat.
~Eowyn
