To pee or not to pee Caption Contest

Posted on February 21, 2018 by | Leave a comment

This is the 170th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: Águeda Bañón, the director of communications of the city government of Barcelona, Spain, strikes a blow for feminism by peeing standing up.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“To pee or not to pee — that is the singular achievement of 21st century feminism.”

By the way, Banon is most likely a tranny. In another “peeing while standing up” pic, Banon has no mons veneris — the rounded mass of fatty tissue over a post-pubescent female’s pubic bones. Like a man, that area on Banon is flat.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, EU/Eurozone, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Radical feminists, transgender and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s