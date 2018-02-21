To pee or not to pee Caption Contest

This is the 170th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: Águeda Bañón, the director of communications of the city government of Barcelona, Spain, strikes a blow for feminism by peeing standing up.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year's free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“To pee or not to pee — that is the singular achievement of 21st century feminism.”

By the way, Banon is most likely a tranny. In another “peeing while standing up” pic, Banon has no mons veneris — the rounded mass of fatty tissue over a post-pubescent female’s pubic bones. Like a man, that area on Banon is flat.

~Eowyn

