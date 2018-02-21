The crisis actors of Florida Parkland School shooting

On the afternoon of February 14, 2018, Valentine’s Day, America was subjected to another mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, metropolitan Miami, Florida.

We are told that 17 people were killed and 15 more were taken to hospitals. The alleged perpetrator, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student of the high school, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He confessed to the shooting, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. (Wikipedia)

And, as in the case of past school shootings, calls for gun control immediately followed the Parkland school shooting but with a new twist. In addition to the “usual suspects” of politicians and amoral celebrities, students are also clamoring for gun control, never mind that Cruz had obtained his AR-15 legally and passed the required background checks. (See DCG’s “Hashtag solutions: Washington state student starts online campaign after Florida mass shooting“)

We are told only the official narrative, so we don’t really know what actually happened. But it is noteworthy that the Parkland school shooting carries the usual signatures of previous false-flag or contrived incidents:

An active shooter drill just before or co-terminous with the actual shooting. Eye-witness reports of more than one shooter. Pre-dated news reports (on February 12 and 13) of the February 14 shooting. A decision to tear down the school, all the better to erase any and all evidence that might point to the shooting being a false-flag incident.

See “Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting: anomalies and confessed shooter”

Now we can add another false-flag signature to the Parkland shooting — Crisis Actors. (See “Professional crisis actors simulate mass casualty events“)

Below is the evidence culled from Alt-Media memes and videos:

(1) A familiar face from previous mass shootings — the crying brunette. It’s remarkable that in the five years since the December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook hoax, she has kept the same hair-style and hair-parting-on-the-right.

(2) Another familiar face: the dyed-in-the-bottle blonde. She even kept her hair-parting on the right side since the October 2017 Las Vegas Mandalay Bay mass shooting!

(3) Fledgling crisis actors David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, both Douglas High School student “survivors”:

Here’s Hogg and Gonzalez being interviewed and advocating gun control on CNN.

I took this screenshot in case YouTube takes down the CNN video:

Watch Hogg, who claims his father is an agent in the much-maligned (by Trump) FBI, flubs his line (Note: YouTube removed the video for “harassment and bullying“. Thankfully, someone had saved it):

Here’s Hogg in August 2017, in Redondo Beach, California, thousands of miles away from Parkland, Florida:

But wait!

How come Hogg, Gonzalez and other “survivors” of a terrible mass shooting were smiling, laughing and whooping it up moments before they put on their grim sad faces for the camera?

Just like Robbie Parker, father of slain 6-year-old Emilie, going from joking and laughing off camera to feigning tears before the camera:

Benjamin Kelly, the district secretary for Florida House of Representatives member Shawn Harrison (R-District 63), sent an email to Tampa Bay Times reporter Alex Leary asserting that Hogg and Gonzalez are crisis actors. Harrison immediately fired Kelly.

Advertisements