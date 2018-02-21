The crisis actors of Florida Parkland School shooting

On the afternoon of February 14, 2018, Valentine’s Day, America was subjected to another mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, metropolitan Miami, Florida.
We are told that 17 people were killed and 15 more were taken to hospitals. The alleged perpetrator, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student of the high school, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He confessed to the shooting, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. (Wikipedia)
And, as in the case of past school shootings, calls for gun control immediately followed the Parkland school shooting but with a new twist. In addition to the “usual suspects” of politicians and amoral celebrities, students are also clamoring for gun control, never mind that Cruz had obtained his AR-15 legally and passed the required background checks. (See DCG’s “Hashtag solutions: Washington state student starts online campaign after Florida mass shooting“)
We are told only the official narrative, so we don’t really know what actually happened. But it is noteworthy that the Parkland school shooting carries the usual signatures of previous false-flag or contrived incidents:
- An active shooter drill just before or co-terminous with the actual shooting.
- Eye-witness reports of more than one shooter.
- Pre-dated news reports (on February 12 and 13) of the February 14 shooting.
- A decision to tear down the school, all the better to erase any and all evidence that might point to the shooting being a false-flag incident.
See “Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting: anomalies and confessed shooter”
Now we can add another false-flag signature to the Parkland shooting — Crisis Actors. (See “Professional crisis actors simulate mass casualty events“)
Below is the evidence culled from Alt-Media memes and videos:
(1) A familiar face from previous mass shootings — the crying brunette. It’s remarkable that in the five years since the December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook hoax, she has kept the same hair-style and hair-parting-on-the-right.
(2) Another familiar face: the dyed-in-the-bottle blonde. She even kept her hair-parting on the right side since the October 2017 Las Vegas Mandalay Bay mass shooting!
(3) Fledgling crisis actors David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, both Douglas High School student “survivors”:
Here’s Hogg and Gonzalez being interviewed and advocating gun control on CNN.
I took this screenshot in case YouTube takes down the CNN video:
Watch Hogg, who claims his father is an agent in the much-maligned (by Trump) FBI, flubs his line (Note: YouTube removed the video for “harassment and bullying“. Thankfully, someone had saved it):
Here’s Hogg in August 2017, in Redondo Beach, California, thousands of miles away from Parkland, Florida:
But wait!
How come Hogg, Gonzalez and other “survivors” of a terrible mass shooting were smiling, laughing and whooping it up moments before they put on their grim sad faces for the camera?
Just like Robbie Parker, father of slain 6-year-old Emilie, going from joking and laughing off camera to feigning tears before the camera:
Benjamin Kelly, the district secretary for Florida House of Representatives member Shawn Harrison (R-District 63), sent an email to Tampa Bay Times reporter Alex Leary asserting that Hogg and Gonzalez are crisis actors. Harrison immediately fired Kelly.
Lastly, be on the lookout for the crisis actor who bears a striking resemblance to CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr (including even similar oblong-shaped eyeglasses!) — the network that faked a “live” report from the 1991 Gulf War; faked a report from Liberia on the Ebola epidemic in 2014; staged a fake Muslim “peace protest” in 2017; and has a producer who was caught on camera admitting that the Trump-Russia story is “bullshit” fake news.
H/t FOTM‘s Jim, DCG, Hadenoughalready; Harmony Carter, Vivian Lee, and Kelleigh.
UPDATE:
Minutes after this post was published, a reader posted this on FOTM‘s Facebook page — David Hogg is not a Douglas High School student as he claims.
See also:
- New breed of crisis actors: Fake political protesters
- Atlanta Craigslist solicits crisis actors for mock disaster
- Remarkable resemblance of Sandy Hook victims and professional crisis actors
- Did you know there are AMPUTEE crisis actors?
~Eowyn
Speechless!… Well, not really.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does the bottom-most ‘Barbara Starr’ picture say Boston Marathon bombings? Isn’t that from the Presidential Inauguration?
I’m not trying to accuse you of anything, just attempting to clarify.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Mistake is corrected!
LikeLike
Wow! That is really powerful!
The first thing that started to wake up my “spidey sense” was:
A. that the media (Fox included) were fixated on the story, not allowing for any other of the day’s news, and
B. that in spite of the fixation, there was a complete blackout of worthwhile information.
Yup, there was something sulfurous in the air that day, and it smelled like the father of lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad most of us are waking up to the role Fox News plays in all this, while it pretends to be conservative, pro-Christian, and patriotic.
Some gal recently wrote an article on “gaslighting,” which is a form of systematic psychological manipulation. In the case of Fox News, the manipulation consists in allowing the deep state perps behind these false flags a forum to advance the fictitious narrative and exclude obvious irregularities from consideration. Most of their experts are so buffoonish we should think of them as crisis actors, too, because they’re as fake as the Gene Rosens and Barbara Starrs in these second-rate TV productions.
The gaslighting comes in when Fox relentlessly repeats the lies to the point that those who recognize the signs of staged events but turn in to Fox for news begin to question their own sanity and accept the lies rather than be tainted with the dreaded epithet, “conspiracy nutcase.” My guess is that we’re more likely to be accused of being conspiracy nutcases by Conservatism, Inc than by any progressive.
LikeLike
If the coach had been armed, he would have ended the carnage instead of becoming one of the victims.
18 years since Columbine and this is where we’re at?
They don’t care and prefer to blame President Trump.
Half these protesters are professionals and the rest are idiots.
They want to cancel the Second Amendment and put Oprah and George Clooney in the White House.
GOD HELP US.
I understand that one of the Columbine survivors is now an elected official and his solution is teachers get training and conceal carry.
I agree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very odd…HuffPo is pushing a video that David Hogg took while he and other kids were barricaded during the shooting. He asks kids what they think of gun control:
“huffpostAs the high school shooting unfolded in Florida, student journalist David Hogg started filming. While barricaded in a classroom, he interviewed fellow students about gun control. This is his story. #Parkland”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The gays and lesbians at the front.
LikeLike
Do not know if true, but I read earlier this morning that George Soros sponsored people are recruiting Parkdale students to protest Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did we expect any less from the deep state. Until they take up all the guns they will not be able to force the NWO on to the People of this country. That in a nut shell is what they want. We can not afford to just sit on the side lines any more. Get active and stay alert in protection of the 2nd or we will suffer the consequences of this. Sorry been out a while.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Exposing Modern Mugwumps and commented:
When people doubt what you say, show them this! There’s David Hogg, crisis actor…and it’s proven
LikeLike