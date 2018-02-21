Kentucky billboard tagged with “anti-gun” message: “Kill the NRA”

The media is spinning this as an “anti-gun message.” WRONG: It’s a DEATH THREAT.

Remember folks, #LoveTrumpsHate!

From Daily Mail: The National Rifle Association is rallying members after a Kentucky billboard was spray-painted with the message ‘Kill the NRA.’

The NRA’s verified Facebook page posted a photo of the sign in Louisville on Monday, telling all American gun owners: ‘This is a wakeup call. They’re coming after us.’

It asks members to like and share to spread the word. The billboard was tagged with ‘Resist 45,’ a group that opposes President Donald Trump.

Outfront Media, which owns the billboard along Interstate 65 in Louisville, told local TV stations that they are working to remove the vandalism.

It comes amid protests demanding gun reform after 14 children and three members of staff were gunned down in a Florida school shooting on February 14, renewing the debate over U.S. gun laws.

On Monday students participated in a lie-in protest outside the White House over gun laws just days after 17 people were killed in Parkland. They took turns lying on the road for three minutes – the same amount of time 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz went on a firing spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week. Other students stood by holding signs that read ‘Am I next?’ and ‘Is Congress or the NRA making our laws?’

It was organized by Teens For Gun Reform – a group created by local students following the deadly Florida shooting last week. Students are staging walkouts, sit-ins and other protests on school campuses across the country in a bid to push lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws in the coming weeks.

DCG

