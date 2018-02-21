Hashtag solutions: Washington state student starts online campaign after Florida mass shooting

This student attends Pacific Lutheran University, which has its own Department of Campus Safety that has security patrol officers on site every day of the year. That might be a novel concept for other schools.
From MyNorthwest.com: A Pacific Lutheran University freshman has started an online campaign to put pressure on lawmakers hoping they take action in the wake of another mass shooting.
“When I heard the news on Wednesday, I wasn’t as bothered as I usually am,” Gracie Anderson said. “It was a huge red flag. I noticed I was desensitized.”
As she read more news of the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, she felt she had to do something locally. “Instead of the usual sadness and grief that I feel, I felt really angry and really scared, and really motivated to do something,” she said. “My parents both work in schools, my younger sister is a freshman in high school. The people who mean the most to me are on school campuses every day.”
Anderson says she feels safe at her school, but can feel afraid after reports of a mass shooting; or worse — inaction by authorities after such incidents. That’s why she started the online campaign with the hashtag #WillMySchoolBeNext.
“This all began on Friday, in the wake of the Florida shooting,” she said. “What we are trying to do is draw the attention of the Washington State Legislature to mass shootings in schools. We want to demand that they take action. We aren’t specific on what that action is so that students, regardless of political persuasion, can be involved.”
People can get signs through the campaign that say “Will ____ be next.” They can then write in a name or school in the blank space. The effort also includes a letter writing campaign and petition for lawmakers. The effort spread quickly on Twitter, reaching 200,000 people by Monday, Anderson said.
“I’ve noticed a lot of adults are really sad that students and young people have to take on this burden … we’re disappointed in adults for not taking this upon themselves to make a change,” Anderson said.
Anderson says that there is no specific legislation or action the campaign is advocating for — she wants lawmakers to get to work on the solution. She also wants the effort to be void of political affiliation.
“There has to be a bunch of actions taken,” Anderson said. “We can’t isolate this as a gun issue, or as a mental health issue. I think that’s what both parties are doing right now. I’m in the middle as a student … all I want to see is something to make me feel safe. I think it’s a mixture of the two – gun restrictions as well as adequate mental health treatment.”
“I can say that if lawmakers fail to protect us as students, we will vote them out as voters and when we are old enough we will run for their positions as candidates. And if we have to, we will be the ones who fight.”
While I understand the student’s emotional desire for a “bunch of actions,” she might want to read through Washington State’s current firearm laws. Here’s the list of them:
Chapter 9.41 RCW
FIREARMS AND DANGEROUS WEAPONS
Complete Chapter | RCW Dispositions
Sections
|9.41.010
|Terms defined.
|9.41.040
|Unlawful possession of firearms—Ownership, possession by certain persons—Restoration of right to possess—Penalties.
|9.41.042
|Children—Permissible firearm possession.
|9.41.045
|Possession by offenders.
|9.41.047
|Restoration of possession rights.
|9.41.050
|Carrying firearms.
|9.41.060
|Exceptions to restrictions on carrying firearms.
|9.41.065
|Correctional employees—Effect of exemption from firearms restrictions—Liability limited.
|9.41.070
|Concealed pistol license—Application—Fee—Renewal.
|9.41.073
|Concealed pistol license—Reciprocity.
|9.41.075
|Concealed pistol license—Revocation.
|9.41.080
|Delivery to ineligible persons.
|9.41.090
|Dealer deliveries regulated—Hold on delivery.
|9.41.092
|Licensed dealer deliveries—Background checks.
|9.41.094
|Waiver of confidentiality.
|9.41.097
|Supplying information on persons purchasing pistols or applying for concealed pistol licenses.
|9.41.0975
|Officials and agencies—Immunity, writ of mandamus.
|9.41.098
|Forfeiture of firearms—Disposition—Confiscation.
|9.41.100
|Dealer licensing and registration required.
|9.41.110
|Dealer’s licenses, by whom granted, conditions, fees—Employees, fingerprinting and background checks—Wholesale sales excepted—Permits prohibited.
|9.41.113
|Firearm sales or transfers—Background checks—Requirements—Exceptions.
|9.41.114
|Firearm sales or transfers—Denial of application report—Dealer’s duties.
|9.41.115
|Penalties—Violations of RCW 9.41.113.
|9.41.120
|Firearms as loan security.
|9.41.122
|Out-of-state purchasing.
|9.41.124
|Purchasing by nonresidents.
|9.41.129
|Recordkeeping requirements.
|9.41.135
|Verification of licenses and registration—Notice to federal government.
|9.41.137
|Department of licensing, authority to adopt rules—Reporting of violations—Authority to revoke licenses.
|9.41.140
|Alteration of identifying marks—Exceptions.
|9.41.171
|Alien possession of firearms—Requirements—Penalty.
|9.41.173
|Alien possession of firearms—Alien firearm license—Political subdivisions may not modify requirements—Penalty for false statement.
|9.41.175
|Alien possession of firearms—Possession without license—Conditions.
|9.41.185
|Coyote getters.
|9.41.190
|Unlawful firearms—Exceptions.
|9.41.220
|Unlawful firearms and parts contraband.
|9.41.225
|Use of machine gun in felony—Penalty.
|9.41.230
|Aiming or discharging firearms, dangerous weapons.
|9.41.240
|Possession of pistol by person from eighteen to twenty-one.
|9.41.250
|Dangerous weapons—Penalty.
|9.41.251
|Dangerous weapons—Application of restrictions to law enforcement, firefighting, rescue, and military personnel.
|9.41.260
|Dangerous exhibitions.
|9.41.270
|Weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm—Unlawful carrying or handling—Penalty—Exceptions.
|9.41.280
|Possessing dangerous weapons on school facilities—Penalty—Exceptions.
|9.41.290
|State preemption.
|9.41.300
|Weapons prohibited in certain places—Local laws and ordinances—Exceptions—Penalty.
|9.41.310
|Information pamphlet.
|9.41.320
|Fireworks.
|9.41.330
|Felony firearm offenders—Determination of registration.
|9.41.333
|Duty to register—Requirements.
|9.41.335
|Failure to register as felony firearm offender.
|9.41.340
|Return of privately owned firearm by law enforcement agency—Notification to family or household member—Exception—Exemption from public disclosure—Civil liability—Liability for request based on false information.
|9.41.345
|Return of privately owned firearm by law enforcement agency—Duties—Notice—Exception.
|9.41.800
|Surrender of weapons or licenses—Prohibition on future possession or licensing.
|9.41.802
|Proof of surrender and receipt pattern form—Declaration of nonsurrender pattern form—Administrative office of the courts to develop.
|9.41.804
|Proof of surrender and receipt form, declaration of nonsurrender form—Requirement to file with clerk of the court.
|9.41.810
|Penalty.
NOTES:
Carrying loaded rifle or shotgun in vehicle: RCW 77.15.460.
Explosives: Chapter 70.74 RCW.
Possessing a stolen firearm: RCW 9A.56.310.
Shooting firearm from, across, or along public highway: RCW 77.15.460.
Theft of a firearm: RCW 9A.56.300.
If you are going to vote on issues and are that concerned about legislation and “doing something,” remember that “Knowledge is Power” in any fight.
DCG
“As she read more news…she felt she had to do something…. ‘Instead of the usual sadness and grief…I felt really angry and really scared, and really motivated to do something…’”
The so-called news on every channel in America (incl Fox) is state propaganda, no matter whether it’s coming from the mouth of a sock puppet on the left hand or on the right. As Jacques Ellul writes in his classic on propaganda, the more one fancies oneself educated and an avid follower of the news, the more brainwashed by propaganda that person will be. The objective isn’t simply to author the opinions in the minds of people who then take them for their own, but above all else to motivate that person to action.
So there we have it, a Chicken Little who fancies herself a thinker and doer, who’s so brainwashed that her words could serve as the epigraph of a new book on propaganda.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s make it illegal to break the law. <= That should solve everything!
LikeLiked by 2 people