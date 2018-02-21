Florida Parkland School shooting survivor David Hogg is a fraud

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, metropolitan Miami, Florida, a young man named David Hogg has appeared in many TV news videos and interviews, such as this one:

This is what David Hogg claims to be:

A 17-year-old student , a senior, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ( CNN ).

, a senior, ( ). The son of a FBI agent — the federal agency that is so maligned by President Trump.

He and his family moved to Florida several years ago , when he was a freshman. Hogg once wrote on Reddit about moving in the middle of his freshman year and how hard it was because so many people in high school weren’t authentic ( Heavy ).

, when he was a freshman. Hogg once wrote on Reddit about moving in the middle of his freshman year and how hard it was because so many people in high school weren’t authentic ( ). Hogg is an aspiring broadcast journalist.

He said he was in his environmental science class when he heard the first gunshots, and that they never had an active shooter drill at the school.

He told CNN that during the shooting, he hid in a closet in the school — where he is a student. He said all he could think was “Tell the story.” So, while the gunman was shooting, the very brave Hogg pulled out his phone and interviewed people near him about what was happening because “I want to show these people exactly what’s going on when these children are facing bullets flying through classrooms and students are dying trying to get an education. If I was going to die, I wanted to die doing what I love, and that’s storytelling. And this is a story that needed to be heard. … At least our echoes, our voices would carry on and possibly make some action.”

Here’s the video Hobb took while he was hiding in a closet. So calm and so brave in the midst of a MASSACRE! — and with the presence of mind to advocate gun control!

Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools, told the Tampa Bay Times that David Hogg (as well as another student “survivor” Emma Gonzalez) is indeed a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

“These are absolutely students at Stoneman Douglas. They’ve been there. I can verify that. Anything to disparage such brilliant and passionate youth who have the courage to stand up and do what they’re doing, I just think it’s outrageous and disrespectful for someone to make those allegations.”

The only problem with the above is that it was posted on Facebook that David Hogg had actually graduated more than two years ago, in 2015, from the Redondo Shores High School in Redondo, part of Greater Los Angeles, California.

And here’s confirmation that David Hogg is a 2015 graduate of Redondo Shores High School — he registered as one on Classmates.com.

Below is a screenshot I took of David Hogg’s page on Classmates.com, showing the time (11:43 am) and date (2/21/2018) when I took the screenshot, in case Classmates removes the page. The page is also archived here.

↓Click image to enlarge↓

Now we know why he was interviewed in August 2017 in Redondo Beach, California, thousands of miles away from Parkland, Florida — because he lives there!

Since David Hogg had already graduated from a California high school more than two years ago, in 2015, that means:

He is not 17 years old, but is at least 19.

He is not a student at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He was not “hiding in a closet” in Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting.

Please contact Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools, and ask him to produce evidence that David Hogg is registered as a student at Stoneman Douglas High School. To send him an email, click here.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements