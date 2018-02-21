Florida Parkland School shooting survivor David Hogg is a fraud

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, metropolitan Miami, Florida, a young man named David Hogg has appeared in many TV news videos and interviews, such as this one:
This is what David Hogg claims to be:
- A 17-year-old student, a senior, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (CNN).
- The son of a FBI agent — the federal agency that is so maligned by President Trump.
- He and his family moved to Florida several years ago, when he was a freshman. Hogg once wrote on Reddit about moving in the middle of his freshman year and how hard it was because so many people in high school weren’t authentic (Heavy).
- Hogg is an aspiring broadcast journalist.
- He said he was in his environmental science class when he heard the first gunshots, and that they never had an active shooter drill at the school.
- He told CNN that during the shooting, he hid in a closet in the school — where he is a student. He said all he could think was “Tell the story.” So, while the gunman was shooting, the very brave Hogg pulled out his phone and interviewed people near him about what was happening because “I want to show these people exactly what’s going on when these children are facing bullets flying through classrooms and students are dying trying to get an education. If I was going to die, I wanted to die doing what I love, and that’s storytelling. And this is a story that needed to be heard. … At least our echoes, our voices would carry on and possibly make some action.”
Here’s the video Hobb took while he was hiding in a closet. So calm and so brave in the midst of a MASSACRE! — and with the presence of mind to advocate gun control!
Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools, told the Tampa Bay Times that David Hogg (as well as another student “survivor” Emma Gonzalez) is indeed a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:
“These are absolutely students at Stoneman Douglas. They’ve been there. I can verify that. Anything to disparage such brilliant and passionate youth who have the courage to stand up and do what they’re doing, I just think it’s outrageous and disrespectful for someone to make those allegations.”
The only problem with the above is that it was posted on Facebook that David Hogg had actually graduated more than two years ago, in 2015, from the Redondo Shores High School in Redondo, part of Greater Los Angeles, California.
And here’s confirmation that David Hogg is a 2015 graduate of Redondo Shores High School — he registered as one on Classmates.com.
Below is a screenshot I took of David Hogg’s page on Classmates.com, showing the time (11:43 am) and date (2/21/2018) when I took the screenshot, in case Classmates removes the page. The page is also archived here.
↓Click image to enlarge↓
Now we know why he was interviewed in August 2017 in Redondo Beach, California, thousands of miles away from Parkland, Florida — because he lives there!
Since David Hogg had already graduated from a California high school more than two years ago, in 2015, that means:
- He is not 17 years old, but is at least 19.
- He is not a student at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
- He was not “hiding in a closet” in Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting.
Please contact Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Schools, and ask him to produce evidence that David Hogg is registered as a student at Stoneman Douglas High School. To send him an email, click here.
See also:
- The crisis actors of Florida Parkland School shooting
- Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting: anomalies and confessed shooter
~Eowyn
who else heard the caller on Rush who said the bump stock legislation is problematical because it is vague about what is meant by bump stock, just exactly what we are afraid of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard that. I don’t trust the politicians to know enough about firearms and accessories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Site Title and commented:
Crisis Actors should all be registered by State. Hire Military Veterans to be school guards, at all school entrances and exits – no student interaction. These deliberate false flag operations MUST STOP. #Ban gun-free zones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. E., thank you. These deliberate false flags MUST be stopped. These abhorrent actions are designed to maim and terrorize American communities, in order to destroy our Constitutional right to defend ourselves against tyrannical forces. We still have no official reports on the truth behind the Las Vegas shootings. Robert Runcie should be fired, along with all the Broward County officials who participated in this heinous act of domestic terrorism. It is time to protect our Constitution, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Florida Parkland School shooting survivor David Hogg is a fraud — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
I just tried to locate the classmates.com listing and received this message: “Oops! We can’t find the page you’re looking for.”
Shocker…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got that message too. So I took a roundabout way. I went on Classmate.com; searched for “Redondo Shores High School”; then searched for “David Hogg”; and found him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also: I couldn’t find @LagBeachAntifa3 Twitter. Someone else said it was @LagBeachAntifa9 who tweeted the yearbook photo. Alas, that Twitter account has been suspended as has been @LagBeachAntifa5 Twitter.
Interesting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great work! The MSM are frantically trying to cover this one up from what I see so far. I had Fox News on in the background a while ago—wish I’d been listening more intently—but believe I heard Dana Perino feigning indignation over allegations the “shooting” was faked using crisis actors. Anyone catch this attempt at a cover up? I got the feeling it was impromptu and akin to CNN’s thoughtful refutation, “It’s a lie!”—that is, so feeble it argues for the opposite conclusion.
If David Hogg graduated from Redondo Beach HS—maybe for the hell of it while he was on that vacation—this entire event is proved beyond reasonable doubt to be a false-flag “gun grab” implicating both parties and the entire spectrum of the MSM. Hogg can hardly keep a straight face half the time that he’s reading his lines and that girl he interviews can hardly contain herself from laughing out loud as they give speeches as classmates are supposedly being gunned down.
I think you’ve nailed them this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if Runcie knows Eric Holder? This has the parasite safety cartel all over it. It’s a load of poop.
LikeLike
Maybe David Is Barbara’s new understudy?
LikeLike