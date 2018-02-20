We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 169th Caption Contest!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 169th Caption Contest, with one #1 vote and two #2 votes, totaling 8 points is . . .

Here’s her winning caption:

Smokie and want some are in 2nd place, each with one #1 vote and one #2 votes, totaling 6 points each. Here are their respective captions:

Smokie: “In my many years I have come to a conclusion that one useless man is a shame, two is a law firm, and three or more is a congress.” John Adams want some: “Damn, just when our Cloward and Piven crash the economy scheme was almost at fruition !!”

AvaJ, dkolb2010, Jimbo, and another Smokie caption are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Ava J, dkolb2010 and Smokie each received one #1 vote; Jimbo received two #2 votes. Here are their respective captions:

AvaJ: “MLK – I HAD a dream…” dkolb2010: “Well, there goes the last plank in our platform for the 2018 elections.” Jimbo: “Who farted?” Smokie: “I’ve got mine. Just don’t stop believin I’m working for you, fool.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, chemtrailssuck!

Here are your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

Advertisements