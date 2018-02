On Sunday night at the NBA All-Star Game, one-name pop singer Fergie sang tortured the National Anthem.

This cat’s reaction to Fergie’s caterwauling speaks for us all:

Soon to be 43 years old, Fergie‘s real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson.

A Democrat, Obama supporter, and pro-gay marriage (source), Fergie is a former crystal meth addict, she called meth “the hardest boyfriend I ever had to break up with.”

