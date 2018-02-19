UK pedophile arrested for plot to rape young girls for top politicians, then dissolve their bodies in acid

There is a type of pedophilia that is so sadistic and vile, it can only be satanic in inspiration and impulse.

In his guest post for FOTM, “Satanic Pedophilia Within Our Society,” Tony Mead wrote that it is difficult to “red pill” Americans on this variety of pedophilia because it is “so deviant, so disgusting and revolting, that the average person will immediately dismiss it as being ‘impossible’,” the deviant practice being “too incredible to digest”.

But the reality is there really are sadistic satanic pedophiles. How else can one account for the sexual abuse of babies? A law enforcement agent told actress Blake Lively that the youngest victim of child pornography he’s seen “still had the umbilical cord attached”. (NewsBusters)

After the McMartin preschool trial in the 1980s, the MSM routinely insist the whole notion of satanic ritual abuse — the physical and sexual abuse of people, especially children, as part of a Satanic or occult ritual — had been debunked.

But a study by psychologist Randy Nesbitt found that among psychologists who had worked with at least one patient alleging ritual abuse, 93% of the psychologists believe that the harm had actually occurred.

Still not convinced?

In a post last November, “Sadistic pedophiles and Sen. Al Franken’s ‘joke’ about anal rape of babies,” I sounded the alert on a social network site called Tribe, where child porn of the sickest sort is openly available. One of the threads on Tribe is “Newborn Snuff,” which was begun on October 2, 2015 by a member who calls himself BabySnuff. This is what BabySnuff wrote (WARNING: Graphic language):

“Anyone else have a fantasy of raping a newborn to death? Kidnap a woman off the street, rape her and impregnate her, then when she gives birth, immediately shove your cock inside the newborn and rape it, tearing it apart with your cock. Once you cum, and the baby is a broken mess, just shove it back inside the whore it came from.”

Below are some of the comments on that thread, which point to their satanic nature:

“HAIL SATAN. its the best” “HAIL SATAN! I need to give myself to him to become a temple 4 him to enter & instruct me how to fuck NB’s as a way of worshiping him!!” “i want to ruff fuck bbys balls deep on my cock & worship satan with a large group of nepi bby snffers into 666!!!! ”

Now we have another confirmation from London of sadistic pedophilia.

Citing a report in Court News UK, which requires a subscription to read, Virginia Hale writes for Breitbart London, Feb. 14, 2018, that a 28-year-old pedophile named Gihan Muthukumarana appeared in Southwark Crown Court, London, accused of plotting to kidnap and rape young girls, and of claiming that video footage of the rapes could be sold for £10 million to “top political people” if the victims’ bodies are dissolved in a vat of acid afterwards. Police were tipped off about Muthukumarana when a sex escort he’d frequented reported him to police.

As recounted by prosecutor Catherine Farrelly to the court, Muthukumarana divulged his plans to an escort whom he’d regularly meet for sex in Hounslow, west London. He confided to her he had “slept with a twelve-year-old” outside the UK. In September 2015, at the end of their sex session, Muthukumarana made a business proposition to the escort — that she participate in raping children on camera, claiming that he had “contacts in arranging for these things to happen”. Farrelly said: “Whilst intercourse was taking place the defendant made comments encouraging her [the escort] to think about “f**king young girls.”

The escort stopped answering Muthukumarana’s phone calls and reported him to Crimestoppers in late November 2015, after which undercover police got involved.

During meetings which took place between January 28 and February 4, 2016, Muthukumarana made the same “business proposition” to an undercover police officer using the name “Donna”.

Prosecutor Farrelly told the court:

“He told her he would make her millions of pounds, he also told her that she would be protected because those buying the film were top political people. Young teenage girls would be filmed by a woman called Angelie in a secure room and filming them ‘being f***ed up’ and these would be watched by others.”

Muthukumarana told “Donna” the child abuse would be filmed during the night in a leisure center in St. Albans, a city in Hertfordshire, England. He also urged “Donna” to take drugs or alcohol before raping the girls because “it makes you extra heartless”.

In a recording of a phone call that was played to the court, Muthukumarana said:

“The people paying us to do what we’re doing are very high up political people. We will be masked up and it will be on webcam.”

What is it with people in the UK who come from the Indian sub-continent?

Muthukumarana is a Sri Lanka surname.

Recall my post “Website sells belts, wallets and shoes made from human skin”? The owner of the Human Leather website is said to be a UK cosmetic surgeon named Sid Gautum. Gautum is a surname found in Nepal and India.

H/t FOTM‘s Big Lug and Christy

~Eowyn

