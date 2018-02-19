Monday Funny: We need more politics in spectator sports!

This spoof video makes clear how ridiculous it is to politicize spectator sports like the NFL.
~Eowyn
Not just sports. Everywhere. Take grocery shopping. All that wasted space on cereal boxes. Why not editorials on determinism and political primaries? And the cereal itself. Why not miniature high-fructose corn syrup infused donkeys and elephants? Can’t start the kids to young on political discourse.
these people are not only idiots, but they appear to be mainly leftist LBGTQ mentality
This is a hilarious satire! Thanks for the morning chuckle–but NO THANKS! I don’t need sports teams to educate me on politics! Either play ball, or shut up and go home.
