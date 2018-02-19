Libtard Jennifer Lawrence taking a year off from acting to focus on “activism” for a “nonpartisan” organization

And by “activism,” I’m sure she means pushing for progressives, as based upon her past comments:

From Yahoo (via Cosmopolitan): Jennifer Lawrence is making a big change – over the next year, the multi award-winning actress won’t be working on any new movies. Instead, Lawrence plans to focus on activism, and encouraging young people to become more engaged with politics.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, while promoting her latest movie Red Sparrow, Lawrence said, “I’m going to take the next year off. I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

As for the focus of her work, Lawrence elaborated, “It’s just anti-corruption, and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

In January, Lawrence paid a visit to Ohio’s Cleveland Heights High School to discuss corruption in politics, on behalf of Represent.Us. Of Lawrence’s visit, one student told E! News, “It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues. When she said, ‘This is your time,’ that really made me think.”

As well as meeting with students, Lawrence was active in the Women’s March last month, and posted on Facebook her support for women’s rights, equal pay, DACA, and CHIP: “I stand in solidarity for Women’s rightsEqual payDACACHIP. Posted by Jennifer Lawrence on Saturday, January 20, 2018.”

FYI: Jennifer Lawrence is a board member of Represent.Us.

According to Wikipedia, Represent.Us is “a nonpartisan, non-profit organization founded in November, 2012 whose stated mission is “to pass tough anti-corruption laws in cities and states across America, and end the legalized corruption that has come to define modern politics.

Represent.Us places a heavy emphasis on grassroots organizing, employing a staff of organizers to help manage a national network of volunteers and volunteer-led chapters. The organization also relies on a large social media following through platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit to draw attention to its public education and advocacy campaigns.

Represent.Us is a nonpartisan organization with a board, staff, and membership composed of liberals, conservatives, and independents. The organization does not endorse or oppose political candidates in an effort to maintain a nonpartisan stance.”

The founder of Represent.Us is Josh Silver, a graduate of The Evergreen State College and former CEO and president of Free Press.

Major donors to Represent.Us include the following (see full list here):

Represent.Us is “nonpartisan?” Yeah, riiiiiiiight.

DCG

