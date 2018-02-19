If you think Facebook is bad, here’s Nextdoor!

FOTM‘s DCG once had a Facebook account.
Some years ago, DCG deleted the account after receiving death threats from a reader.
Yesterday, DCG wrote this comment on the “Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting” thread:
“I deleted my FB and twitter accounts years ago yet today received notices from ‘friends’ wishing me happy birthday based upon my false birthday. It’s not my BD.
Profiles are only erased when they, whomever ‘they’ are, deem so. And it’s happened every year since I closed my accounts.
Data privacy no longer exists.”
If you think Facebook is bad, there’s a new social-networking service called Nextdoor, which is Facebook on steroids.
Nextdoor is a supposedly private, social networking service for neighborhoods, which allows users to connect with people who live in their and nearby neighborhoods.
Nextdoor was founded in 2011 in San Francisco by Sarah Leary, Nirav Tolia, Prakash Janakiraman and David Wiesen. In 2012, Nextdoor raised $18.6M in venture capital funding. Beginning in 2016, Nextdoor expanded to the Netherlands, and is now available also in the UK and Germany.
This is how Nextdoor works:
- To acquire an account, you must register with Nextdoor by giving your real name and home address.
- Nextdoor requires you to verify your identity with a credit card or by confirming a code mailed or phoned to you.
- After you’re registered, Nextdoor provides you with a list of your neighbors who have also registered.
- Nextdoor also enables you to (a) see which nearby residents are registered on the site, including their names and other information; and (b) send postcards advertising Nextdoor to non-registered neighbors.
In June 2014, Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, after being charged with felony hit-and-run for fleeing a crash that left a woman injured on Highway 101 in Brisbane, California. Tolia was sentenced to 30 days in county jail and a fine of $239.
Joseph Brent, the victim’s attorney, observed that “It’s ironic that the CEO of a company that is holding itself out as trying to promote neighborliness, crime watch and things like that flees the scene of an accident that he caused and doesn’t bother to call 911 or stay around to exchange information or see if he caused any injuries.”
H/t FOTM‘s chemtrailssuck
UPDATE:
Two hours after this post was published, a reader posted this comment on FOTM‘s Facebook page:
“Nextdoor is worse – I had to quit as it was too scary. The liberal mindset was triggering ptsd – amazing what is in your neighborhood. Now I lock my doors 24/7.“
~Eowyn
By their actions you will know them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know of two people who found lost pests from Nextdoor. Obviously much more use than your slander and bullshit site.
LikeLike
Well, considering the fact that you’re a satanist, having named yourself the Devil (Arnold Friend is the alias of the Devil in a Joyce Carol Oates’ short story), I take every insult you hurl as a compliment.
By the way, the Devil says “Cheers!”
Just remember every pact with the Devil does have an expiration date.
LikeLiked by 4 people
About FB’s collusion—years ago, before the Internet, pro-life demonstrators who’d prayed outside a Bridgeport, CT abortion mill began receiving death threats to themselves from anonymous callers, but also blood-curdling threats to kill their children if a child answered the phone.
The ONLY way demonstrstors’ identities and phone numbers could have been known to the “pro-choice” activists making the death threats was either with the police or the DOT’s complicity in running the plates for political reasons.
Leftists aren’t just evil, they’re homicidally evil, and they’ll kill by the tens of millions when they have the power, as they always have. What’s so troubling is that they can rely on the police to follow orders no matter how evil those orders may be. Why should we think it’s any different in America than in Europe where today the police beat down their own to coddle an enemy raping their women and threatening to burn down their civilization?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pingback: KOMMONSENTSJANE – via If you think Facebook is bad, here’s Nextdoor! — Fellowship of the Minds | kommonsentsjane
[first ever heard of] Nextdoor, FB are all gossip. Only those close to me know my life and my business, why publish all I say and do when those that don’t like me wish me bad luck, envy my good deeds and twist my life saying just the opposite. To cast a shadow on someone is like bad credit, hard to get rid of; I prefer to speak wth my friends and share the good and the bad with them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alma . . . . Amen to that! I had FB a number of years ago, but I dumped it as I felt that the powers that be who own and direct it are charlatans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I’ve stated before I had FB for several months circa 2010 but soon dumped it – considered a propagator of dissent, disinfo, misinterpretations by those who are on it, and certainly very annoying and intrusive.
LikeLike
Mark Zuckerberg has said, “They trust me–dumb fucks.” And he is thinking of becoming our president. If he is honestly elected, who could disagree with what he said?
I don’t think that this posting can be reblogged.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even though the reblog function is enabled, for some reason the button is missing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
interesting….I haven’t received my subscription requests to posts for new comments since January 16th. I check the “notify me of new comments via email” box, but nothing happens.
I doubt this is a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow!
LikeLike
MomOfIV . . . . I have NO DOUBT that those in the shadow government wish to silence the voices of those who are conservative, or those who love, and promote freedom in this country. This is so dangerous. The voice of reason needs to be heard, or read by others . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen Auntie!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nextdoor and Facebook are agents of the New World Order. Both are jew instruments of propaganda and spying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A reader just posted this comment on FOTM’s Facebook page:
“Nextdoor is worse – I had to quit as it was too scary. The liberal mindset was triggering ptsd – amazing what is in your neighborhood. Now I lock my doors 24/7.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve received Nextdoor mailings and have stayed far away. Sounds like another useless “service.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
DCG . . . I agree with that. I belonged to some sort of “neighborhood group” up until I really thought about it, and I just shut it down. The less people who are of no real significance in our life–do not need to know all the personal information on any of us. It just poses a danger to us in one way or another.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m on Nextdoor. I did NOT have to give them any personal information to register other than my address, which is already a matter of public record and listed in the white pages.
Maybe my neighborhood is different but I’ve found Nextdoor to be extremely helpful in finding and returning lost animals to their owners, recommending honest and safe repair people for work around the house, and neighborhood watch services.
The only thing I don’t like about Nextdoor are all the ads that are starting to clutter the site. Otherwise, I’ve been on Nextdoor for nearly two years and everyone has been kind and helpful. But I do live in a mostly conservative neighborhood so that probably makes a huge difference.
LikeLike