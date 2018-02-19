If you think Facebook is bad, here’s Nextdoor!

FOTM‘s DCG once had a Facebook account.

Some years ago, DCG deleted the account after receiving death threats from a reader.

Yesterday, DCG wrote this comment on the “Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting” thread:

“I deleted my FB and twitter accounts years ago yet today received notices from ‘friends’ wishing me happy birthday based upon my false birthday. It’s not my BD. Profiles are only erased when they, whomever ‘they’ are, deem so. And it’s happened every year since I closed my accounts. Data privacy no longer exists.”

If you think Facebook is bad, there’s a new social-networking service called Nextdoor, which is Facebook on steroids.

Nextdoor is a supposedly private, social networking service for neighborhoods, which allows users to connect with people who live in their and nearby neighborhoods.

Nextdoor was founded in 2011 in San Francisco by Sarah Leary, Nirav Tolia, Prakash Janakiraman and David Wiesen. In 2012, Nextdoor raised $18.6M in venture capital funding. Beginning in 2016, Nextdoor expanded to the Netherlands, and is now available also in the UK and Germany.

This is how Nextdoor works:

To acquire an account, you must register with Nextdoor by giving your real name and home address. Nextdoor requires you to verify your identity with a credit card or by confirming a code mailed or phoned to you. After you’re registered, Nextdoor provides you with a list of your neighbors who have also registered. Nextdoor also enables you to (a) see which nearby residents are registered on the site, including their names and other information; and (b) send postcards advertising Nextdoor to non-registered neighbors.

In June 2014, Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, after being charged with felony hit-and-run for fleeing a crash that left a woman injured on Highway 101 in Brisbane, California. Tolia was sentenced to 30 days in county jail and a fine of $239.

Joseph Brent, the victim’s attorney, observed that “It’s ironic that the CEO of a company that is holding itself out as trying to promote neighborliness, crime watch and things like that flees the scene of an accident that he caused and doesn’t bother to call 911 or stay around to exchange information or see if he caused any injuries.”

H/t FOTM‘s chemtrailssuck

UPDATE:

Two hours after this post was published, a reader posted this comment on FOTM‘s Facebook page:

~Eowyn

